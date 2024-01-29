52 Starbucks secret menu drinks to (politely) order from your barista

The Starbucks menu is a treasure trove of tempting beverages, but there’s a whole other “secret” menu that's full of even more drink varieties.

Over the years, Starbucks fanatics have discovered that they can ask their baristas to create unofficial drinks that aren’t on the public menu — and there are some pretty delightful and over-the-top options.

Ready to get in on the secret? Here are drinks you can order from the Starbucks secret menu. And if you decide to go with a complicated drink, please remember to tip appropriately!

Apple Pie Frappuccino

This secret menu item may just become the new apple of your eye. It’s ideal for Starbucks fans who don’t necessarily love coffee.

How to order: StarbucksSecretMenu.net recommends starting with a cream base (up to the first line) then a bit of apple juice (up to the second line). Ask your barista to add cinnamon dolce syrup and caramel syrup.

Banana Split Frappuccino

Seeking a drink that’s visually appealing and quite tasty? Look no further than the Banana Split Frappuccino.

How to order: StarbucksSecretMenu.net suggests asking for a Strawberry Crème Frappuccino with vanilla bean powder, java chips, a whole banana, whipped cream, mocha drizzle and caramel drizzle.

Barbie Frappuccino

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! When the “Barbie” movie hit theaters last summer, many fans flocked to Starbucks for this pretty pink drink.

How to order: To order a grande drink, Starbuckssecretmenu.net recommends asking for milk to the first line, two pumps of toffee nut syrup, two pumps of raspberry syrup and three pumps of creme base.

Blackberry Cobbler Frappuccino

Just like most secret menu drinks, there are multiple ways to order this drink that’s reminiscent of a warm slice of blackberry cobbler.

How to order: TikTok user @thejoyfulrbf recommends ordering a grande Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with one scoop then having the barista add Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher to the second line of the cup. One scoop of blackberries and a touch of topping add the finishing touches.

Blueberry Muffin Frappuccino

TikTok user @abbs.lyfe had one message for her followers after she tried this drink: “Go get it.”

How to order: Ask for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with one pump of hazelnut syrup, fresh blueberries in and on top of the drink, whipped cream and caramel crunch topping.

Butterbeer Frappuccino

Accio butterbeer! “Harry Potter” fans will be delighted to know that Starbucks has a secret menu item that’s inspired by the film’s popular Butterbeer drink.

How to order: StarbucksSecretMenu.net suggests asking for a Creme Frappuccino base with whole milk, three pumps of caramel syrup, three pumps of toffee nut syrup and a caramel drizzle topping.

Cap’n Crunch Frappuccino

If this one doesn't remind you of your childhood, we don’t know what will. The cold drink is inspired by the iconic cereal, and TikTok user @creigsilimon shared some tips for ordering it in a video.

How to order: Mix strawberry purée and whole milk with a pump and a half of vanilla, two pumps of toffee nut, a pump and a half of hazelnut, a creme base, ice and java chips, then top with whipped cream.

Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino

You can make this sweet treat at home with our DIY recipe or ask your barista to whip it up at your local Starbucks.

How to order: Instagram user @snackgator suggests ordering a Java Chip Frappuccino with Frappuccino Roast, vanilla syrup, caramel syrup, vanilla bean powder and whipped cream with your choice of caramel or chocolate.

Candy Cane Cold Brew

Whether it’s the holiday season or the middle of July, you can get a candy cane craving at any time. Luckily, Starbucks has a secret Candy Cane Cold Brew to cool you down.

How to order: Ask for a venti cold brew, four pumps of white mocha and two pumps of peppermint. Finish it off with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and one pump of peppermint.

Caramel Snickerdoodle Macchiato

A drink that combines the flavors of cookies and candies? Yes, please! TikTok user @gym_cookie was kind enough to instruct their followers how to order this sweet gem in a video.

How to order: Ask for an Iced Caramel Macchiato upside down with three pumps of vanilla and three pumps of cinnamon dolce. Instead of 2% milk, have your barista use soy milk and ask them to squirt caramel drizzle all around the inside of the cup.

Chocolate Mousse Cold Brew

This one’s for the chocoholics among us. TikTok user @abbs.lyfe called the taste of this cold brew “spot on” and shared a few tips for ordering it at your local Starbucks.

How to order: Ask for a Sweet Cream Cold Brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, four pumps of mocha syrup in the drink, two pumps of mocha syrup in the foam and cookie crumble topping.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappuccino

If you can’t get enough of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, this nostalgic Frappuccino will satiate your sweet tooth.

How to order: Instagram user @vincoeats got local baristas to whip this baby up by asking for a grande White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino with cinnamon powder, two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, one pump of hazelnut, whipped cream and cinnamon dolce sprinkles.

Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino

Raise your hand if you’ve always felt like eating a cinnamon roll is like biting into a little slice of heaven. Lucky for us, Starbucks has bottled up that pure joy into a delightful drink.

How to order: StarbucksSecretMenu.net suggests asking for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with white mocha syrup and cinnamon dolce syrup. A little bit of cinnamon dolce powder on the top gives it a nice finishing touch.

Cocoa Puff Latte

Are you cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs? Then you’re going to want to give this latte a try.

How to order: TikTok user @starbuckssecretmenupro suggests ordering an iced latte with three pumps of mocha, one pump of toffee nut, one pump of hazelnut, blond espresso and some mocha drizzle on top.

Cookie Dough Frappuccino

Do you prefer the cookie batter to the actual cookie? This tantalizing treat re-creates the ooey-gooey taste of cookie dough in drink form.

How to order: Per StarbucksSecretMenu.net, you should order a Cinnamon Dolce Crème Frappuccino with mocha syrup and java chips. Don’t forget to ask for a bit of cookie crumble and whipped cream to top it off!

Cotton Candy Frappuccino

Visions of hot summer nights and playful trips to carnivals instantly flood our mind whenever we think of cotton candy. If you crave the sweet nostalgia of these childhood memories, consider stopping by your local Starbucks and asking them to whip this up.

How to order: TikTok user @supersecretmenu shared the following recipe on their account. Start with a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino and add three pumps of raspberry syrup. A scoop of Mango Dragonfruit can also give it an extra-pink appearance.

Dirty Chai Latte

Ready to get down and dirty? Chai, that is. This secret menu item has a nice chai flavor and can save you a few bucks, according to former barista and TikTok user @gratefulheartcollective.

How to order: The TikToker says you can save a few dollars by ordering a café latte with four pumps of chai syrup instead of a chai tea latte with two shots of espresso.

Dole Whip Frappuccino

Have you really been to Disney World if you haven’t indulged in a Dole Whip treat? Park fanatics certainly don’t think so. This copycat drink is “delicious” and “divine,” according to YouTuber @TyBottOfficial.

How to order: Ask for a venti Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with sweet cream instead of milk and add a pineapple base.

Ferrero Rocher Frappuccino

Instagram user @foodiesanctuary raved about the java chips in this imitation drink and said the mocha and hazelnut really jive together well.

How to order: The Instagram user recommends asking for a Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino with two to three pumps of mocha syrup and one to two pumps of hazelnut syrup plus a hazelnut drizzle. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

French Toast Frappuccino

While describing this drink, TikTok user @abbs.lyfe said “it’s like breakfast in a cup.”

How to order: The TikToker suggested ordering a Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino with sweet cream, one pump of cinnamon dolce syrup and one pump of hazelnut syrup. Top it off with cinnamon dolce topping.

Fruity Pebbles Frappuccino

Beverages don’t get much more fun than this one that’s modeled off the popular cereal Fruity Pebbles. TikToker @karolina510 shared a video demonstrating how to make the drink and shared a few tips for ordering a venti size.

How to order: Ask your barista to fill milk to the first line then peach juice to the second line. Add in some strawberry purée, two pumps of raspberry and vanilla each, a scoop of strawberry inclusions, ice and four pumps of a cream base. The barista should layer whipped cream and strawberry purée between layers of the drink and add a bit of dragon fruit inclusion and strawberry dust on the top.

Fuzzy Peach Refresher

Feeling fruity? Quench your thirst with this drink that has a pretty adorable name.

How to order: TikTok user @abbs.lyfe broke down this recipe for her followers. She recommends asking for a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher with no water or inclusions, half peach juice, two pumps of vanilla syrup and a splash of coconut milk.

Hocus Pocus Latte

This next one will put a spell on you. Inspired by the film “Hocus Pocus,” the latte features notes of pumpkin, caramel and cinnamon.

How to order: TikTok user @supersecretmenu recommends ordering a venti Pumpkin Spice Latte with two pumps of white mocha, two pumps of apple brown sugar syrup, extra caramel drizzle and cinnamon dolce powder.

Honey Apple Iced Tea

Instagram user @vincoeats shared the following recipe for this light and refreshing beverage.

How to order: Tell your barista you want a grande iced black tea with a touch of apple juice, two pumps of honey blend and two pumps of toasted vanilla syrup.

Hot Cocoa Cold Brew

This one is equal parts simple and satisfying. It features notes of hot cocoa and coffee, and TikTok user @peachiemariam offered the following advice for ordering at your local Starbucks.

How to order: Ask for a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew with two pumps of mocha and extra sweet cream.

Ice Cream Cold Brew

Anyone who loves coffee ice cream will dig this sweet caffeine-filled treat.

How to order: Instagram user @vincoeats suggests ordering a grande vanilla sweet cream cold brew with two pumps of classic syrup and two pumps of white chocolate mocha.

Matcha Pink Drink

You’ve likely heard a lot of hype about Starbucks’ secret menu Matcha Pink Drink in recent years. According to StarbucksSecretMenu.net, it’s well worth it.

How to order: The website recommends asking for three parts of a traditional Pink Drink and adding one part matcha coconut milk on the rocks.

Mermaid Frappuccino

You may not have fins, but you can channel your inner mermaid with this colorful Frappuccino.

How to order: StarbucksSecretMenu.net suggests ordering a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with freeze-dried whole blackberries, green mixed drizzle, whipped cream and matcha powder.

Minnie Mouse Frappuccino

Calling all Disney lovers! YouTuber @TodaylandAdventures says this drink tastes a bit like a chocolate covered strawberry and is perfect for all ages since it doesn't have any caffeine in it.

How to order: Ask for a White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino with a light dose of strawberry purée, Frappuccino chips and dragon fruit inclusions with whipped cream and cookie crumble on top.

Nutella Frappuccino

You never really need an excuse to treat yourself to a bit of Nutella. This drink bottles up all the best parts of the sweet spread while adding a bit of a caffeine boost.

How to order: StarbucksSecretMenu.net suggests ordering a regular Coffee Frappuccino and asking for two pumps of mocha syrup, two pumps of hazelnut syrup and whipped cream blended in. Your barista should top it off with whipped cream and caramel and mocha drizzle.

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

Comfort in a cup! If oatmeal cookies always make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, you’ll sip this drink up in a jiffy.

How to order: TikTok user @abbs.lyfe shared the following recipe with her followers. Ask for a venti iced latte with oat milk, two pumps of mocha, two pumps of brown sugar syrup and an oat milk foam topping.

OMG Brownie Frappuccino

You had us at “brownie.” TikTok user @creigsilimon shared a few tips for creating this delightful dessert drink.

How to order: Ask your barista for a Coffee Frappuccino with a Double Chocolate Brownie, one and a half pumps of white mocha and one and a half pumps of toffee nut.

Orange Drink

Fans of fruity drinks will be psyched to sip on this colorful beverage that apparently tastes just like a gummy peach ring.

How to order: According to Totally the Bomb, ask for a venti half sweet black tea lemonade, half peach tea, then add a splash of soy milk. The drink should be shaken and served over ice.

Oreo Frappuccino

There’s something so comforting and nostalgic about Oreo cookies, so it makes sense that Starbucks fanatics have concocted an Oreo-inspired drink.

How to order: Instagram user @snackbetch shared the following tips on their page. Start with a Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino with white mocha sauce. Ask your barista to add extra chips in the drink and on top of whipped cream.

Peanut Butter Cup Frappuccino

Constantly find yourself reaching for Reese’s cups? This drink was made for you.

How to order: Per StarbucksSecretMenu.net, you can ask for a Mocha Frappuccino with toffee nut syrup, soy milk, whipped cream and mocha drizzle.

Pink-a-Colada

Aside from the flirty name and pretty aesthetic, this fruity drink also has a lot to offer in the flavor department.

How to order: TikTok user @supersecretmenu suggests ordering a venti Pink Drink without strawberry inclusions. Add four pumps of pineapple ginger syrup and vanilla sweet cream cold foam.

Pink Purple Drink

TODAY.com previously took this secret menu item for a test spin and reported that the beverage is “heavy and creamy” and “will fill you up really fast.”

How to order: The Pink Purple Drink combines a Pink Drink (Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk) with a Violet Drink (Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refresher with coconut milk).

Pumpkin Cinnamon Chip Frappuccino

Anyone who goes positively crazy over PSL Season will adore this Frappuccino.

How to order: Instagram user @starbucks.secretmenuu shared this simple three step recipe with their followers. Start by asking for a Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino then ask for cinnamon dolce syrup and java chips.

Raspberry Caramel Macchiato

Equal parts pretty and tasty, the Raspberry Caramel Macchiato is a beloved Starbucks secret menu item that combines two distinct flavors.

How to order: StarbucksSecretMenu.net suggests ordering a Caramel Macchiato but asking your barista to add raspberry syrup instead of vanilla syrup on the bottom. Other ingredients include ice, milk, espresso and caramel on top.

Red Velvet Frappuccino

Red velvet cake fans will flip over this colorful and tasty drink.

How to order: StarbucksSecretMenu.net suggests asking for a half White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino and half regular Mocha Frappuccino with raspberry syrup and whipped cream.

Rolo Frappuccino

Instagram user @thejoyfulrbf sang the praises of this “underrated” drink that’s inspired by the chocolate and caramel candy.

How to order: The social media user suggests ordering a grande Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with one scoop of java chips, caramel drizzle and mocha drizzle.

Samoa Frappuccino

Based off the Girl Scout favorite, this sweet drink gave TikTok user @abbs.lyfe “cookie vibes” when she tried it.

How to order: The TikTok user recommends ordering a grande Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino with coconut milk, one pump of toffee nut syrup, and mocha drizzle on the bottom and top of the cup.

Shamrock Frappuccino

The luck of the Irish will be on your side when you take a sip of this festive drink.

How to order: Instagram user @starbucks.secretmenuu recommends asking for a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with peppermint syrup, classic syrup and matcha powder.

Shortbread Cookie Frappuccino

Worried that this one might be a tad too sweet? TikTok user @abbs.lyfe says, thankfully, it’s “sweet but not super sweet.”

How to order: The TikToker recommends ordering a Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino with two pumps of hazelnut syrup, whipped cream and caramel crunch topping to the top and bottom of the drink.

Skittles Frappuccino

Get ready to taste the rainbow with this drink that’s inspired by the popular multicolored candies.

How to order: TikTok user @mayasmithhhh shared some tips for ordering this colorful creation. Start by asking for a venti Strawberry Crème Frappuccino with four pumps of vanilla and one and a half pumps of raspberry. Make sure the barista puts some strawberry purée on the bottom and top, plus some whipped cream.

S'mores Hot Chocolate

If s’mores summon thoughts of camp fires and lazy summer nights in your mind, this hot chocolate will be a comforting treat.

How to order: TikTok user @starbsmorgs suggests ordering a hot chocolate with marshmallow whipped cream and graham cracker crumble.

Strawberries and Cream Refresher

Similar to Creme Savers hard candies, this refreshing drink has the flavors of strawberries and cream.

How to order: TikTok user @supersecretmenu shared the following recipe on their page. Start by asking for a venti sStrawberry Acai Refresher with no water. Ask your barista to add a light serving of strawberry purée and a regular amount of sweet cream.

Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino

Want to bottle up this classic dessert in a sweet beverage? TikTok user @jonellee shared the following recipe and called the drink “golden.”

How to order: Ask for a Strawberry Crème Frappuccino with four scoops of vanilla bean powder, three pumps of white mocha, heavy cream and a whipped cream topping.

Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino

TikTok user @abbs.lyfe gave this summery drink a 9/10 after tasting it.

How to order: Ask for a venti iced latte blended with strawberry purée, three pumps of brown sugar syrup and one pump of vanilla syrup. Top it off with vanilla sweet cream cold foam, strawberry purée, strawberry inclusions and salted brown-buttery topping.

Thin Mint Frappuccino

Refreshing like an after dinner mint with just the right amount of sweetness, this Thin Mint Frappuccino is a well-balanced treat for your taste buds.

How to order: To create this concoction, TikTok user @supersecretmenu asked for a venti regular cold brew with four pumps of mocha, two pumps of white mocha and two pumps of peppermint syrup. For toppings, ask for vanilla sweet cream cold foam and chocolate curls.

Tiramisu Frappuccino

With notes of coffee, caramel and mocha, this Frappuccino is reminiscent of a creamy, sweet slice of tiramisu.

How to order: TikTok user @lexisribanditmong recommends asking for a Coffee Frappuccino with one pump of mocha, vanilla, caramel, hazelnut and toffee nut with an affogato long shot on top.

Twix Frappuccino

Crunchy, creamy, oh my! Twix bars are the perfect mix of cookie and candy, and Instagram user @vincoeats offered up a few tips for ordering the beverage at your local Starbucks.

How to order: Order a grande Caramel Frappuccino with a pump of hazelnut and java chips, whipped cream, and caramel and mocha drizzle.