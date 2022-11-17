10 Starbucks holiday drinks to try — from Hot Cocoa Cold Brew to an Olaf Frappuccino

Ready to sip on something special this season? The Starbucks holiday menu is back for another year!

Starbucks holiday drinks like Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha top the list for menu favorites, but Starbucks' secret menu is also bursting with holiday fun.

From “Grinch” drinks celebrating Whoville’s most sinister seasonal snatcher to more festive sips inspired by Santa himself, there are tasty treats for everyone's favored flavor profiles.

A quick note worth mentioning: None of these items are on the Starbucks menu. They need to be ordered exactly as directed or baristas may be unfamiliar and unable to make your drink.

Instagram user “Starbies Drink Ideas" recommends, “Please BE KIND to your Baristas and remember since these aren’t on the menu they may take more time." And don't forget to tip accordingly!

10 Starbucks Holiday Drinks to Try This Season

Looking to up your holiday drink order? Try these 10 Starbucks holiday drinks this year.

Grinchmas Frappuccino

You've heard of the man in red, but this one is a nod to the guy in green — the Grinch! According to one Instagram user, this peppermint-y mix gets a 7/10 (but 9.5/10 if you like peppermint!). To order, ask for a Matcha Frappuccino with one pump peppermint and four pumps sugar cookie. "Please line the cup with Mocha Drizzle (or Strawberry Purée) & top the whipped cream with Matcha powder & chocolate curls."

Toasted Caramel Brûlée Cold Brew

Take your cold brew up a notch with a Toasted Caramel Brûlée varietal! Start by ordering a Venti cold brew with two pumps Toasted White Mocha and two pumps Caramel Brûlée. Instagram user "The Joyful RBF" says to add "Sweet Cream Cold Foam with an extra pump of Caramel Brûlée in the foam with Caramel Brûlée Topping."

Olaf Frappuccino

Some people — or drinks — are worth melting for ... at least when it comes to this "Frozen"-inspired beverage. To order, as for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with white mocha drizzle in the cup and add a Snowman Cake Pop on the side. Top with whipped cream and chocolate mini chips!

Fruitcake Frappuccino

Get your fruitcake and drink it, too, with this festive frapp. To order, ask for a Grande White Mocha Frappuccino with two pumps hazelnut and one pump raspberry. Ask for strawberry inclusions blended in and top with both strawberry inclusions and chestnut praline topping.

Eggnog Fluff Cold Brew

Imagine eggnog and marshmallows got together and had a baby — that's what one Instagram user said about this holiday mash-up. Order a Venti Cold Brew, then ask for four pumps of Toasted White Mocha, one pump of Cinnamon Dolce and top with Eggnog Cold Foam. Finish with Cinnamon Dolce on top and savor each caffeinated sip!

The “Ferrero Rocher” Frappuccino

If you're a fan of the gold-wrapped chocolates, this "Ferrero Rocher" frapp is for you. According to its creator, food blogger "Foodie Sanctuary," order a Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino and add two to three pumps of Mocha syrup, as well as one to two pumps Hazelnut syrup. Top with Hazelnut drizzle and enjoy!

Gingerbread House Frappuccino

A gingerbread house with all the fixings! Start by ordering a Grande White Mocha Frappuccino. "Then ask for one pump of Chai syrup and one pump of Hazelnut syrup," Instagram user @thejoyfulrbf says. "And finally, ask for chestnut praline topping on the bottom and top of the cup, as well as the holiday sprinkles on top."

Hot Cocoa Cold Brew

Baby it's cold outside — but not too chilly for cold brew. To order, Elyse from "The Healthy Little Foodie" says to ask for a Grande Sweet Cream Cold Brew with one pump of vanilla, two pumps Mocha and one pump Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. Top with dark chocolate curls!

The Ultimate Christmas Drink

Celebrate the season in one festive drink! Order a Venti Passion Tea with 1/4 strawberry purée, three pumps Raspberry and two pumps classic syrup. "Top with regular cold foam with one scoop of matcha," says the creator of this colorful concoction.

"A Christmas Story" Latte

Don't worry, this one won't shoot your eye out, but it does include a shot of espresso. According to "Starbies Drink Ideas," customers interested in this seasonal sip should order a Venti iced latte with blonde espresso and oat milk. "Add 2 pumps Chestnut Praline, 2 scoops Vanilla Bean & 2 pumps Toffee Nut. Line the cup in Caramel drizzle & top with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam & Chestnut Praline topping."

Not interested in something to drink? Consider one of Starbucks specialty holiday menu items to eat, like a Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Snowman Cookie or Reindeer Cake Pop.