Starbucks released its spring menu — and it’s very lavender

They say April showers bring May flowers, but Starbucks is making March an early bloomer.

On March 7, Starbucks announced the arrival of its spring menu, introducing two new beverages that feature lavender flavoring for the first time in the U.S.

Starbucks’ spring menu

Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha

This new drink features matcha served with oat milk over ice and is topped with the “sweet and subtle floral notes” of lavender cream cold foam.

Starbucks’ Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha. Starbucks

Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte

This new drink features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, oat milk, ice and the “sweet and subtle floral notes” of lavender.

Starbucks’ Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. Starbucks

Both drinks are available in Starbucks stores across the country for a limited time, while supplies last.

The chain teased that a “fresh shade of spring” would be arriving soon with a very purple Instagram post on March 6. Commenters were thrilled; one remarked that they have “been waiting years for this.”

But how do the drinks taste?

Some TODAY.com staffers got to sample the new beverages early, and the consensus is that both drinks had a “very subtle” and “not too overpowering” lavender flavor.

“I’m usually not a sweet coffee person, but this isn’t that sweet,” one person said about the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte. “It kind of reminds me of something that I would get for like an afternoon walk.”

About the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, the same person said, “I would definitely order it specifically to take a photo of it.”

“You can taste both the matcha and the lavender separately, but then when you get deeper down in the foam, you can taste them both,” someone else said about the same drink.

Spring Starbucks merch

On March 7, there’s new merchandise launching in Starbucks stores alongside its lavender-filled spring menu. Starbucks says its new merch also blooms with vibrant color: Key products feature cold cups, tumblers, water bottles and more, like a 14-ounce Pastel Pink Curved Mug.

Starbucks’ new merchandise for the spring season. Starbucks

Starbucks is also collaborating with artist Shae Anthony with a collection of drinkware for its Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series. Three cup designs (which include two cold cups and one stainless steel tumbler) will be coming to stateside Starbucks stores this spring.

New and returning seasonal coffees

This season, Starbucks is offering two returning seasonal coffees — Starbucks Odyssey Blend and Starbucks Anniversary Blend — as well as introducing new Starbucks Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Starbucks Spring Day Blend and Starbucks Toasted Coconut Mocha flavored coffees wherever groceries are sold.