Easter Sunday is a day of celebration and reflection. From dyeing Easter eggs to hosting a holiday dinner, there are countless ways to mark the occasion.

Given that many people around the world observe the holiday, tons of stores, restaurants and other businesses shut down for the day.

Major retailers like The Home Depot, Walmart and Whole Foods keep their doors open, but other major chains opt to stay closed to give their employees a day to rest, recharge and celebrate with loved ones. So, how does Target stack up?

Here's what we know about Target's 2023 Easter plans.

Is Target open on Easter?

All Target stores will be closed on Easter this year.

An agency partner from Target Communications confirmed to TODAY.com that Target stores will be closed on Sunday, April 9.

They said that guests can expect regular store hours on Monday, April 10, and can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information.

Where else can I shop on Easter?

Although Target may be closed on Easter Sunday, there's a number of other stores that will remain open, including grocery stores like Acme, Safeway and Kroger.

Note that Aldi, Big Y, Central Market, Costco, H-E-B, Hannaford (Maine locations), Market Basket, Publix and Sam’s Club will also be closed on Easter Sunday.