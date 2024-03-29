Easter is here and with it comes all kinds good things.

Think Easter brunch or dinner with the family, Easter baskets brimming with chocolate bunnies and jelly beans and, of course, the arrival of spring.

Whatever you got planned to celebrate the holiday, if your stomach is grumbling and the only thing that'll satisfy it is a McGriddle or Egg McMuffin, you may be wondering if McDonald's is open on Easter Sunday.

Since a lot of stores and restaurants close in observance of the holiday, it's a fair question. Especially if you're on a road trip, heading to see friends or relatives and need a quick fix to hold you over until the main event.

Even if you're just hanging out and watching Easter-inspired movies or getting some much needed spring cleaning out of the way, you'll have to eat at some point and if a Big Mac is calling your name, we've got everything you need to know on whether or a not a McDonald's near you will be welcoming customers for business.

So, without further adieu, here's what you need to know on Mickey D's store hours in 2024.

What are McDonald’s 2024 Easter hours?

While some grocers and retail stores are closed on Easter, should your Sunday plans include swinging by the drive-thru or stopping into one of the chains many locations, you’re in luck because, yes, McDonalds is open on Easter Sunday.

“Hours vary by location, but most McDonald’s in the U.S. are open on holidays,” according to a McDonald's spokesperson.

And that, of course, includes Easter. So, while you’re counting your blessings on this special Sunday, feel free to add Mickey D’s to the list of things to be grateful for.

That said, some local restaurants might be closed or have abbreviated hours, so McDonald’s recommends using their store locator to confirm that the one nearest you is open before you head out and you can conveniently find it right here.

Other restaurants open on Easter 2024

Along with McDonald’s, other popular eateries like Cracker Barrel and IHOP will be open for business on Easter Sunday. So, if you don't feel like cooking or want to meet up with your peeps for a meal, here are some additional options to choose from.

Arby’s: Most Arby’s locations will be open on Easter. However, store hours may vary by location. Guests are encouraged to confirm hours before visiting. You can find local restaurant hours here.

Baskin-Robbins: Baskin-Robbins store hours vary by location. While many locations will be open on Easter, guests are encouraged to check the Baskin-Robbins app or call ahead to confirm if their local store is open before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Bonchon: Bonchon will be open on Easter at 11 a.m. Find local restaurant hours here.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Most Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open on Easter. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Burger King: Many Burger King restaurants will be open on Easter. However, guests are encouraged to check local hours before going as some stores may be closed for the holiday. Find local restaurant hours here.

Cracker Barrel: Restaurants will be open during regular business hours, which vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Denny's : Denny's restaurants will be open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Dunkin': Many Dunkin' locations will be open on Easter, however guests are encouraged to check local hours to confirm if their store is open before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

IHOP: Guests should check with their local IHOP restaurant as hours will vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Jimmy John's: Jimmy John's sandwich stores will be open on Easter Sunday. Guests are encouraged to check with local stores as hours may vary. Find local restaurants here.

Olive Garden: Olive Garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m on Easter. Find local restaurant hours here.

P.F. Chang's: Restaurants will be open on Sunday. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Sonic: Some stores will be open for Easter. Since most restaurants are locally owned, openings, closings and hours vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Starbucks: Starbucks store hours will vary by location. While many locations may be open, guests should confirm specific store hours before visiting. Find local restaurant hours here.

Subway: Restaurants are individually owned and operated. Openings, closings and hours vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

TGI Friday's: Many locations will be open on Easter. Restaurant hours vary by location, so TGI Fridays recommends calling ahead for exact hours. Find local restaurant hours here.

Whataburger: Restaurants will be open on Easter. Hours may vary by location. Find local restaurant hours here.

Restaurants closed on Easter Sunday

While some restaurants will be open for business as usual on Easter, these restaurants are closed in observance of the holiday: