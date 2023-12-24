Is Dunkin’ open on Christmas? All the details on holiday hours

Christmas is here and whether you're traveling to visit loved ones or sticking close to home this year, you may be jonesing for your daily cuppa joe, cappuccino, cold brew or other beloved Dunkin' beverage.

Or, perhaps, a chocolate-glazed doughnut or piping-hot breakfast sandwich is exactly what you were hoping Santa would deliver this year and if he didn't, then you may need to run out yourself to get the goods to ensure spirits remain merry and bright this Christmas.

Either way, you're probably wondering if Dunkin' is open on Christmas in 2023, especially given that so many stores and restaurants are closed in observance of the holiday.

In fact, quite a few of them are, which makes it especially important to know if Dunkin is among them.

Well, good news, we've got all the details on Dunkin's Christmas hours this year to save you the time and trouble of looking them up on your own.

After all, with zero days left until Christmas, chances are pretty good that you've got enough on your plate whether it's putting the finishing touches on gifts for the family or busy in the kitchen whipping up a side dish to bring to Christmas dinner.

So, here's what you need to know.

Is Dunkin' open on Christmas 2023?

TODAY.com reached out to the coffee and doughnut chain and according to a spokesperson, "Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Christmas, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting."

There you have it. Many Dunkin' locations will, indeed, be open on Christmas, but not all of them. It's good to keep that in mind since you don't want to discover an empty parking lot when you arrive at your local store. So, as always, it's a good idea to check or call first before heading out. Just to be on the safe side.

For quick and easy access, you can find local Dunkin' information at the store locator, which you'll conveniently find right here.