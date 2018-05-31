Food

Grilled chicken, cauliflower steaks and more healthy recipes for summer entertaining

TODAY

The creative minds behind the irresistible recipes from Delish are sharing a few of their favorite dishes and drinks to make summer entertaining easy, healthy and fun. They show us how to make a tiki-inspired lemonade cocktail, a sangria and lemonade combo drink, fully loaded grilled cauliflower "steaks," California-style grilled chicken and kid-friendly banana split kebabs.

Lemonade Rum Punch
It's one part tiki drink, two parts "bartender, give me another one!"

Sangria Lemonade
It's your two favorite summertime drinks in one glass. Tart lemon compliments the fruity sweetness of the wine in this combination cocktail.

Loaded Grilled Cauliflower
Who needs beef when you have cauliflower steaks? This loaded grilled cauliflower will make you actually crave vegetables.

California Grilled Chicken
The west coast-inspired chicken takes a dip in a savory balsamic marinade before hitting the grill then getting topped with melty mozzarella, creamy avocado and fresh tomatoes.

Banana Split Kebabs
This sweet dessert is a healthy, kid-friendly spin on an all-American classic. Skewering the fruit on kebabs makes this fun dessert easy to eat and serve.

