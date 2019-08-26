Back-to-school preparations have officially begun! Parents everywhere are shopping for supplies, buying cool new clothes for their kids and planning meals and snacks to feed their little ones after a long day of learning.

Siri Daly is on the TODAY Plaza to share a few of her favorite kid-friendly recipes to help make the back to school transition a breeze. She shows us how to make homemade strawberry breakfast pockets, peanut butter & jelly granola and cacao peanut butter energy bites.

(Created by TODAY with our sponsor, Smucker’s Natural Fruit Spread.)

What can be better than this: buttery, flaky pastry crust full of sweet, gooey strawberry jam and drizzled with delicious icing? Nothing. Nothing can be better. This is breakfast (or dessert, snack time, anytime) at its finest.

If you're a fan of the peanut butter and jelly combo, you will love this recipe. It's slightly sweet, perfectly savory, kind of chewy yet also crunchy ... and it's delicious! It's the perfect snack to munch on all day, whether you're at home or on the go.

These snacks are perfect for that after-school crunch time when homework and activities are in full swing. They're not only packed with healthy ingredients that will keep kids (and grown-ups) energized and satisfied, but they're perfectly sweet and yummy!

If you like those quick and easy recipes, you should also try these: