If your back-to-school shopping list is still in the works, prepare to add a few more items! Sure there are the essentials — pencils, notebooks, pens, highlighters — but how about the items that can make the school year a little bit easier for you and your little one?

Chassie Post, Yahoo! Lifestyle contributing editor, stopped by TODAY to share some must-haves for the upcoming school year that will make going back to school something to look forward to.

From backpacks and water bottles to sneakers and flats, here are some of Post's top picks to make this school year the best one yet.

Storage

Locker storage isn't just an in-school concept! Keep your kids organized throughout the school year and keep your home clean with this at-home "locker." That's right, no more backpacks by the front door or pairs of shoes thrown around the house. All of the essentials can fit in this easy-to-assemble storage unit that features a reversible backer to add a pop of color to any room.

Snack & Lunch Containers

A new school year means a new chance to commit to eco-friendly habits at home. Instead of opting for disposable plastic bags, give these reusable sandwich bags a try. They're even dishwasher-safe so clean up is a breeze.

These reusable cloth bags are lined with a waterproof coating so they can stand up to even the tastiest of sandwiches. They're both machine-washable and dishwasher-safe.

If you're looking for a sophisticated take on reusable food storage, Modern Picnic's the way to go. Post picked this slim pouch designed to carry all your favorite snacks and keep them cool.

This crossbody lunch bag is great for teens and college students. It comes in either metallic silver or floral pink and it's fully insulated to keep your lunch at the right temperature. Plus, the strap is removable for extra versatility.

For the Classroom

For some kids, the lunchroom can be a minefield of potential allergens. This cute bracelet alerts adults to the foods and products that pose a potential risk.

Kiddos will feel extra special pulling markers out of a pencil case designed just for them! These unique trapper keepers are bestsellers on Etsy and are currently available in 10 different colors.

Unlocking your locker with a fingerprint is decidedly cooler than fumbling your way through a multi-digit code. It also comes with a set of keys ... just in case.

This clever gadget is both a mouse and a digital scanner. According to the brand, it works in a fraction of the time that it would take a traditional scanner — plus it's a great portable option for college kids.

Clothing

Our love for Rothy's is well-documented, so it's no surprise their kids' sneakers made the cut. They're the perfect shoe for the playground because they can be absolutely destroyed by dirt and revived with a trip through the washing machine.

Backpacks & Water bottles

These neon backpacks are statement-makers all on their own, but you can purchase additional patches so your student can add their own personal touch! Plus they're super roomy so they can hold all of the essentials, from lunchboxes to water bottles.

We can't get enough of these sequined backpacks that are available in three different styles! They're sparkly, roomy and durable — can we ask for more?

The design on this adorable backpack changes with the swipe of your little one's hand to reveal an even cuter one. The interior is roomy and has earned this backpack a 4.4-star rating on Amazon.

This backpack is the perfect accessory for your high school or college student. It features fully-hidden zippers to offer protection against theft, a water-resistant exterior for when rainy days hit and a separate pocket to fit a 17-inch laptop.

Yeti tumblers are a big hit among adults, so we can only imagine the kids water bottles will be super popular. They're designed for kids ages 3 and up and available for pre-order today.

These cool backpacks come in a complete set with a roller backpack, a strapped backpack, reusable water bottle, hot and cold container and more. They're bound to be the coolest accessories in the classroom.

Online Extras

Now's a great time to stock up on back-to-school snacks and supplies in bulk because Boxed is offering 20% off through Aug. 18.

Waterproof, laundry-safe and dishwasher-safe, these labels will last throughout the entire year and practically guarantee that your kids will end up with fewer items in the lost and found this year.

