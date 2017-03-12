Want more from Sunday TODAY? Catch up on our interviews and features here

March 12th, 2017

Looming nor’easter set to slam East Coast

A nor’easter is expected to hit the East Coast Monday, with 58 million people in its path. NBC’s Indra Petersons forecasts when the storm will arrive and how much snow to expect.

