Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link March 12th, 2017 Looming nor’easter set to slam East Coast A nor’easter is expected to hit the East Coast Monday, with 58 million people in its path. NBC’s Indra Petersons forecasts when the storm will arrive and how much snow to expect. More video 0:18 Sponsored Content Now Playing Seattle synagogue vandalized with Holocaust denial graffiti 2:05 Sponsored Content Now Playing Motorcycle gang attack victim: ‘These guys need to go to jail’ 4:04 Sponsored Content Now Playing Chuck Todd: The relationship between Schumer and Trump has soured 3:11 Sponsored Content Now Playing Intruder arrested after breaching White House fence TRENDING 0:38 Sponsored Content Now Playing Fans of April the Giraffe eagerly await the birth of her baby 1:24 Sponsored Content Now Playing Caught on camera: Home camera company shares their best videos 0:43 Sponsored Content Now Playing Just the two of us: Couple who match their outfits become viral stars 1:48 Sponsored Content Now Playing Restaurant's 'maternity salad' claims to help moms go into labor LIFESTYLE 3:58 Sponsored Content Now Playing Sneakers can be stylish and sporty: Lilliana’s Luxe for Less 3:29 Sponsored Content Now Playing Learn about ‘hygge,’ the quality-of-life trend from Denmark 6:08 Sponsored Content Now Playing Woman who lost 137 pounds gets a glamorous Ambush Makeover 4:06 Sponsored Content Now Playing Blush, bold shoulders, florals: How to wear the hottest spring looks Most Watched 2:06 Sponsored Content Now Playing CIA leaks: Could there be ties between Russia and Wikileaks? 1:13 Sponsored Content Now Playing Bitter temperatures sweep east ahead of major nor’easter 1:34 Sponsored Content Now Playing You’re fired! Jeff Sessions asks for immediate resignation of 46 US attorneys 2:56 Sponsored Content Now Playing President Trump turns on charm offensive to pass health care as Michael Flynn faces new allegations 1:32 Sponsored Content Now Playing Military photo scandal widens as more nude photos of female service members emerge 2:28 Sponsored Content Now Playing Trump’s health care agenda: Competing interests among GOP threaten to derail bill 0:44 Sponsored Content Now Playing 8 women held against their will, man charged with human trafficking