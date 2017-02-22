share tweet pin email

Teens sure do have some pretty cool style, and it's no wonder adults often want to steal it!

But how can you do it without looking like a grown up in teen’s clothing? Or like Amy Poehler, the cool mom in "Mean Girls"?

Believe it or not, teen and adult trends can be closer than you think — and just because you've got kids of your own doesn’t mean you can’t experiment with fresh trends.

So, armed with some tips and tricks, Chassie Post stopped by TODAY this morning to chat about how to get the balance right!

Chokers, cold-shoulder tops & pompoms

Here we have our beautiful 14-year-old teen model wearing a huge trend out there for teens right now — the choker sweater.

Our model has fabulous style, and this is her own sweater that she found at Forever 21 recently.

We love the choker detail and the oversized and relaxed silhouette. Just an easy, cool look.

We paired her choker sweater with a pair of skinny jeans and another huge trend out there, sneakers embellished with pom poms!

Who wouldn’t want to cop some of her effortless style?

Choker Neck Sweater, $48, Forever 21

Leather PomPoms Sneakers, $70, Zara

Bryanne Sneaker, $90, Steve Madden

Now, to translate these trends to the realm of adult, we have our model’s beautiful mom who often shares clothes with her daughter!

As we mentioned, teen trends aren’t THAT far removed from adult trends; the trick is taking a more refined approach.

Mom is wearing a more sophisticated take on the choker sweater that features the choker and the cut-out/cold-shoulder feature we have been seeing so much of.

We dressed up the sweater with black waxed skinny jeans that look like leather. Or you could pair with a knife pleat midi skirt. This sweater is super versatile and would look just as great thrown on with a pair of jeans.

And lastly, check out these pompom shoe clips! They are like jewelry for your shoes; just clip them on and switch them out, just like earrings.

Aqua Cold Shoulder Sweater, $88, Bloomingdale's

Waxed Skinny Jean, $50, Zara

Pleated Midi Skirt, $70, Zara

Hegedus PomPom Shoe Clip, $15, Aldo

Furla Pom Pom Shoe Clips, $30, Absolutely Audrey

Snake Clutch, $115, Town House Finds & Designs

Sweatpants & Sneakers

Teens should be credited for the mega trend of athleisure. I know that my son would live in a Knicks uniform if I allowed it.

Happily, sweats are not just for sports anymore and have morphed into a must-have staple of every teen’s wardrobe!

Here we have our very handsome 14-year-old model showing us the "new sweat" by J. Crew, which have become a NEW CLASSIC.

This sweat is slim cut and has simple zip pockets, like a sporty trouser.

This “new sweat” can be dressed up or dressed down and can go anywhere jeans can — school, weekends or parties.

We love the camo print which gives it a little bit of attitude and paired our sweats with a striped tee (another classic for all ages) and a jean jacket.

Next, let’s talk about another massive teen trend, the sneaker.

Our teen then adds a little bit of swagger with his black Nike mid-tops.

Boy's Camo Sweatpant in Slim Fit, $50, J.Crew

Boy's Long Sleeved Colorblock Striped T-Shirt, $36, J.Crew

Denim Jacket, $36, Old Navy

Kid's Court Borough Mid Top Sneaker, $52, Famous Footwear

Now, let’s talk about how our model’s handsome cousin can get in on this teen look . . .

Believe it or not, the classic slim sweat is a piece that every man should add to his closet, and we consider it a NEW CLASSIC for men as well.

Our model is also wearing a slim, tailored sweatpant from J.Crew. The trick is to think of the sweats like jeans and style them with anything that you would wear with a pair of jeans.

Here, we added two classics: an ageless cotton striped tee (which always looks fresh and pulled together) and a classic trench coat from Banana Republic. The sweats would also look great with a tailored top coat.

Lastly, let’s talk about the sneaker. This trend is just as hot for men and women as it is for teens.

Here, Travis is wearing a perfect take on the classic white sneaker by H&M, inspired by the ubiquitous Stan Smith shoes.

This is a go-everywhere sneaker that dresses up any weekend look. You can even pair with a suit!

Slim Classic Zip-Pocket Sweatpant, $69, J.Crew

Classic Trench, $150, Banana Republic

Knit Top Coat, $167, Banana Republic

Soft-Wash Breton-Stripe Long-Sleeve Crew, $34, Banana Republic

Sneakers, $35, H&M

Distressed jeans & patches

Lastly, we have a stunning 15-year-old model wearing a bomber jacket. But in this case, it serves as a canvas for one of the biggest teen trends of the season — patches and embellishments!

This little pink bomber came with a few patches, but MORE is MORE when it comes to this teen trend, so we added a few iron-on patches from H&M. (Grab a pack for just $7!)

You can add patches to embellish your jeans, a jacket, tees, bags and more.

The next trend that our teen is showing us is probably one of the top teen trends there is — the distressed jeans. But adults beware; you can get into trouble trying to steal this trend.

We're loving these fun ripped white jeans from Express, perfect for a 16-year-old.

Pink Patch Bomber jacket, $29, Amazon

Iron-on Patches, $8, H&M

Mid Rise Released Hem White Ankle Jean Legging, $88 (buy on get one 50% off), Express

Now, let’s translate these trends into the adult world, starting with the jeans.

Instead of going for all the rips and holes, we went for the next wave in distressed: the cropped distressed/frayed hem.

Mom is wearing a very on-trend wide leg, cropped raw/frayed hem jean from Ann Taylor.

We love this silhouette, and the frayed hem keeps these jeans looking fresh and modern without veering into teen territory.

We paired them with an relaxed printed blouse, jacket and and a great two-toned patent leather pump.

As for the embellishment, Gucci has ruled the runways and accessories world with its cheeky embellishments.

So, instead of putting patches all over our jacket, we’ve chosen to incorporate just a few with this embellished bag by Aldo.

Dressing appropriately for your age doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun with fashion!

Raw hem Wide Leg Crop Jean, $89, Ann Taylor Stores (sold out online, available in store)

Cyprus Botanical Smocked Ruffle Collar Blouse, $48, Ann Taylor

Slate Blue Trench Coat, $58, Lulus

Striped Topper, $198, Ann Taylor

Stessy in Navy Nubuck, $80, Aldo

Montani Top Handle Bag, $55, Aldo Stores or Amazon