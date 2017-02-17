How to get the hottest runway looks for a fraction of the cost

share tweet pin email

As New York Fashion Week winds down, there's an influx of awesome style inspiration we want to steal right off the runway. From flirty, feminine dresses to modern, minimalist separates, the fashion shows had something for every occasion. The great news is you can re-create some of the hottest looks for a fraction of the cost!

Former Miss Universe and all around style expert Olivia Culpo stopped by to share some of her favorite looks from the week, and the best ways to get the same style right now.

'70s-inspired frills

Getty Images, TODAY Get the high-fashion look on the left for a fraction of the cost!

Culpo loved this look from the Zimmermann show earlier this week and re-created it for just $150! Keep the makeup simple for a fresh daytime feel, or add a smoky eye to crank up the sultry vibes!

Flounce Dress, $38, Forever 21

Forever 21

Leissa Over-the-knee Boot, $120, Aldo

Aldo

Colorful layers

Getty Images, TODAY Both outfits look runway-worthy to us!

The Zadig & Voltaire show featured athleisure layered in bold colors for a look that was both feminine and sporty. Culpo re-created the look using color-coordinated separates and bold accessories.

Dress with Frill Sleeve, $40, Zara

Zara

Chino Trousers, $50, Zara

Zara

Gratia Heel, $74, Aldo

Aldo

Hoop Earrings, $8, H&M

H&M

Monochromatic minimalist

Getty Images, TODAY Talk about a white-hot look!

The Cushnie et Ochs show was all about minimal patterns with unique cutouts and structured elements, so Culpo re-created a monochromatic look that can work for a weekend outing or a fun date night!

Cut Out T-Shirt, $26, Zara

Zara

Raw Hem Jamie Jeans, $75, Topshop

Topshop

Medium Heel Shoes, $30, Zara

Zara

Mini Crossbody Bag, $26, Zara

Zara

Hoop Choker, $5, Forever 21