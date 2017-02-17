How to get the hottest runway looks for a fraction of the cost

As New York Fashion Week winds down, there's an influx of awesome style inspiration we want to steal right off the runway. From flirty, feminine dresses to modern, minimalist separates, the fashion shows had something for every occasion. The great news is you can re-create some of the hottest looks for a fraction of the cost!
Bell sleeves, monochromatic, more: Fashionable looks from New York Fashion WeekPlay Video - 5:09
Former Miss Universe and all around style expert Olivia Culpo stopped by to share some of her favorite looks from the week, and the best ways to get the same style right now.
'70s-inspired frills
Culpo loved this look from the Zimmermann show earlier this week and re-created it for just $150! Keep the makeup simple for a fresh daytime feel, or add a smoky eye to crank up the sultry vibes!
Flounce Dress, $38, Forever 21
Leissa Over-the-knee Boot, $120, Aldo
Colorful layers
The Zadig & Voltaire show featured athleisure layered in bold colors for a look that was both feminine and sporty. Culpo re-created the look using color-coordinated separates and bold accessories.
Dress with Frill Sleeve, $40, Zara
Chino Trousers, $50, Zara
Gratia Heel, $74, Aldo
Hoop Earrings, $8, H&M
Monochromatic minimalist
The Cushnie et Ochs show was all about minimal patterns with unique cutouts and structured elements, so Culpo re-created a monochromatic look that can work for a weekend outing or a fun date night!
Cut Out T-Shirt, $26, Zara
Raw Hem Jamie Jeans, $75, Topshop
Medium Heel Shoes, $30, Zara
Mini Crossbody Bag, $26, Zara
Hoop Choker, $5, Forever 21