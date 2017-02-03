share tweet pin email

Do you have a fabulous party dress, but aren't sure which shoes to wear with it? Or, do you love the look of mixing and matching prints, but don't want to look silly? We all have those style questions lurking, but now we have the answers.

TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, is answering fan fashion questions with expert tips and tricks.

Do you have a fashion question? Ask Lilliana Vazquez!

Take a look below at three of the most common questions. Here's to making getting dressed easier!

Which shoes match a cobalt blue dress?

Sometimes your outfit needs more than a classic black pump or nude heels, but what options are there when you're already rocking a colored frock? Especially when said dress is a tricky (yet beautiful!) shade of blue.

Actually, there are quite a lot. Vazquez suggests going with a shoe that has some texture, pattern or color to give your look that extra pizzazz and make it something special.

What's a flattering maid of honor or bridesmaid dress style?

Finding a dress to wear to a wedding is never an easy task. Then add in the fact that you're part of the wedding party and the situation quickly escalates from slightly difficult to seriously stressful.

When looking for a dress, Vazquez suggests picking a style that has ruching on the top for the most flattering look. If you like the strapless look, but want the support of straps, try going for a one-shoulder silhouette.

And if you don't want to commit to buying a brand-new outfit you'll only wear one day, companies like Vow to be Chic allow you to rent a dress for the occasion. What a genius idea!

Is it possible to wear stripes and prints together?

The answer is ... absolutely yes! But there's a trick: In order to successfully pull off this fashion statement, make sure the patterns don't compete. In other words, look for patterns that come in similar colors but are very different sizes.

For example, a tightly striped sweater or T-shirt paired with a big floral printed skirt (both in navy) makes for a winning combo.

