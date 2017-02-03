Do you have a fabulous party dress, but aren't sure which shoes to wear with it? Or, do you love the look of mixing and matching prints, but don't want to look silly? We all have those style questions lurking, but now we have the answers.
TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, is answering fan fashion questions with expert tips and tricks.
Lilliana's Style Q's: How to hide 'fluffy stuff' in a bridesmaid's dressPlay Video - 3:11
Lilliana's Style Q's: How to hide 'fluffy stuff' in a bridesmaid's dressPlay Video - 3:11
More video
How to dress for your Valentine’s Day date in 30 seconds
Yellow hues, jewelry, velvet suits: Red carpet looks on a non-celeb budget
Pleated skirts, cardigans, Vans sneakers: Trends to take from runway to street
Curling iron, facial steamer, more: 5 coolest beauty gadgets of 2017
Do you have a fashion question? Ask Lilliana Vazquez!
Take a look below at three of the most common questions. Here's to making getting dressed easier!
Which shoes match a cobalt blue dress?
Sometimes your outfit needs more than a classic black pump or nude heels, but what options are there when you're already rocking a colored frock? Especially when said dress is a tricky (yet beautiful!) shade of blue.
Actually, there are quite a lot. Vazquez suggests going with a shoe that has some texture, pattern or color to give your look that extra pizzazz and make it something special.
RELATED: Does this necklace match my top? Here's your answer
Sangria Flutter Fly Away Sheath Dress, $67, Macy's
Lauren Ralph Lauren Geometric-Lace Sheath Dress, $127, Macy's
Canta Pump, $128, Banana Republic
Mila Leopard Print Haircalf Pumps, $80, Ann Taylor
Eada, $60, Just Fab
What's a flattering maid of honor or bridesmaid dress style?
Finding a dress to wear to a wedding is never an easy task. Then add in the fact that you're part of the wedding party and the situation quickly escalates from slightly difficult to seriously stressful.
When looking for a dress, Vazquez suggests picking a style that has ruching on the top for the most flattering look. If you like the strapless look, but want the support of straps, try going for a one-shoulder silhouette.
And if you don't want to commit to buying a brand-new outfit you'll only wear one day, companies like Vow to be Chic allow you to rent a dress for the occasion. What a genius idea!
RELATED: The new do's and don'ts for modern wedding guests
Monique Lhuillier Emma, $99 rental, Vow to be Chic
Monique Lhuillier Amelia, $99 rental, Vow to be Chic
Monique Lhuillier Rebecca, $99 rental, Vow to be Chic
How to match your necklace to your necklinePlay Video - 1:19
How to match your necklace to your necklinePlay Video - 1:19
More Shopping videos
Jewelry, housewares, bedding, more: What to buy (for less) in February
Luxor Linens robes, Dayna Decker candles: Steals and Deals to relax and unwind
Curling iron, facial steamer, more: 5 coolest beauty gadgets of 2017
Gingham prints, yellow hues, low-block heels: 2017 fashion trends for everyone
Is it possible to wear stripes and prints together?
The answer is ... absolutely yes! But there's a trick: In order to successfully pull off this fashion statement, make sure the patterns don't compete. In other words, look for patterns that come in similar colors but are very different sizes.
For example, a tightly striped sweater or T-shirt paired with a big floral printed skirt (both in navy) makes for a winning combo.
RELATED: The top fashion trend of 2017? See what people are searching by state
Merino Semi-Fitted Striped Pullover Sweater, $40, Banana Republic
Floral Flare Skirt, $48, Banana Republic