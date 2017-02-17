Shhh ... Here's a sneak peek to the 4 hottest trends of spring

share tweet pin email

It might not feel like it yet, but winter's long, cold days are winding down and spring is just around the corner. That makes now the perfect time to update your wardrobe with the latest spring fashion trends!

Fashion expert Ashley Bellman visited TODAY Friday to share the hottest trends of spring so that your wardrobe will be ready for the new season.

1. Statement earrings

Expect to see big, brightly colored earrings everywhere this spring. These statement-makers are the perfect accessory to pair with a solid-colored romper and black flats.

Fluoro Crispin Drops, $48, BaubleBar

BaubleBar

Embellished Earrings, $65, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Vanessa Mooney The Astrid Knotted Tassel Earrings, $45, ShopBop

ShopBop

Monet Tassel Drops, $38, BaubleBar

BaubleBar

Mixed Media Fringe Earrings, $10, Charming Charlie

Charming Charlie

Pretty Poms Tassel Statement Earrings, $98, Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Jennifer Satin Playsuit, $21, BooHoo

Boohoo

AEO Pointed Toe D'Orsay Flat, $30, American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters

2. Bell sleeves

Play with the classic bell sleeves look by choosing fun and bright colors. Add some cute wedges and you have yourself a perfect spring outfit!

Studio Flare Sleeve Dress, $100, Eloquii

Eloquii

Faux Leather Ankle-Strap Wedges, $25, Forever 21

Forever 21

3. The rock 'n' roll look

Spring isn't only about florals. Why not kick off the season with an edgier look? Channel rock 'n' roll style with an oversized denim jacket, dark jeans and a simple graphic T-shirt to really get into the mood.

Good Vibes Embroidered Oversize Denim Jacket, $98, Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's

AEO Denim X4 Hi-Rise Jegging, $50, American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters

A Gleaming Good Time Metallic Heel, $35, Modcloth

Modcloth

Ruffled Floral Cami, $12, Forever 21

Forever 21

Dream Big Pendant Necklace, $8, Charming Charlie

Charming Charlie

Junk Food Classic Rock Ringer Tee, $45, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

High-Waisted Pleated Midi Skirt, $70, Express

Express

Crystal Embellished Platform Heel, $62, Express

Express

4. Wide-leg jeans

Wide-leg jeans are back! To modernize the look, add a twist with a cropped, high-rise style. Pair them with block-heeled sandals for a trendy feel.

High Rise Cropped Stovepipe Jeans, $35, Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch

Drama Lace-Up Sandal, $90, Nordstrom