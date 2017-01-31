The top fashion trend of 2017? See what people are searching by state

share tweet pin email

You searched and we shopped!

Our good friends at Google gave us a sneak peak at the top fashion searches by state (that’s all 50 of them!) in the first week of 2017. We sure loved getting to know what our fellow fashion lovers are craving across the country. From bare-shoulder sweaters (props to Arizona!) to rainbow dresses (you go, Colorado!), check out what fashion must-haves your state is Googling.

Google Trends

Alabama and Mississippi

Fashion item: Wristlet

Our pick: Lips Wristlet, $25, Express

Express

Alabama loves a wristlet and so do we! This cheeky bag welcomes the new year with a big kiss. Yes, it’s all about accessories with attitude in 2017.

Alaska, Nevada and Oregon

Fashion item: Boho women’s clothing

Our pick: Dandelion Dress, $95, & Other Stories

& Other Stories

The boho trend is alive and well in Alaska, Nevada and Oregon — and for good reason. This dark floral midi epitomizes everything we love about this effortless, timeless trend: it's romantic, comfy and, above all, totally cool!

Arizona and New York

Fashion item: Bare-shoulder sweater

Our pick: Sanctuary Cold-Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater, $55, Macy’s

Macy's

We could never give this sweater the cold shoulder! Modern and sexy with perfectly placed cutouts, this sweater is guaranteed to turn heads.

Arkansas and Maryland

Fashion item: Tote bag

Our pick: Soho Boho Bag, $149, Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham

A tote may be practical, but it can also make a statement. This orange suede number can even boast your initials.

California

Fashion item: Backpack

Our pick: Pom Pom Crossbody Backpack, $50, Zara

Zara

What could be better than a great looking bag that can be worn on your back (keeping your hands free)? Plus, this one has the ability to be worn as a crossbody bag. And the pom pom is the cherry on top!

RELATED: What that diamond-shaped patch on your backpack is actually used for

Colorado

Fashion item: Rainbow dress

Our pick: Donna Morgan Women's Sleeveless Rainbow-Print Dress, starting at $47, Amazon

Amazon

We love Colorado's chutzpa! A rainbow dress? Well, bring it on! This watercolor-inspired frock totally embraces high-octane color.

Connecticut

Fashion item: Ankle boots with short dress

Our pick: Frill and Patches Dress, $40, Zara

Zara

Ankle boots and a mini skirt are the secret code to cool girl style. Booties never fail to inject a little bit of rebel into anything you pair them with. And when you pair them with a dress this fresh, get ready for a fashion rumble!

Delaware and Illinois

Fashion item: Women’s sneakers

Our pick: Rayner Sneaker, $40, Steve Madden

Steve Madden

You'll be an instant style star in these snazzy sneakers from Steve Madden. Lace up and take them on the streets to get showered in compliments.

District of Columbia

Fashion item: Puffball keychain

Our pick: Patricia Nash Faux-Fur Key Fob, $29, Dillard's

Dillard's

These fuzzy balls win the trophy for the No. 1 accessory of the year. In the competitive categories of adorably adorning keys or or adding pizzaz to your bag, these faux fur charms scored perfect 10s.

Florida

Fashion item: Hobo bag

Our pick: Hobo, $119, Jet

Jet

Florida is searching for the perfect hobo, and so are we! This versatile bag delivers that structured slouch that defines the hobo silhouette along with a snazzy, outfit-making zebra print.

Georgia

Fashion item: Monochromatic belt

Our pick: Reverse Suede Obi Wrap Belt, $39.99, White House Black Market

White House Black Market

Go for the gusto and transform last year’s look with a bold, obi-style wrap belt. It's perfect with dresses, skirts or sweaters and a little shock of cobalt blue to wake up any outfit.

Hawaii

Fashion item: Burgundy boy bag

Our pick: Greenwald Bag, $55, Aldo

Aldo

Hawaii sure has good taste! Chanel’s “Boy Bag” is a never-go-wrong modern classic. But you can get the look with Aldo’s chevron quilted Greenwald Bag. With it's smoky chain detail, this bag is pretty boss.

Idaho

Fashion item: Off-shoulder blouses

Our pick: Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Top, $28, Forever 21

Forever 21

Off-the-shoulder blouses have been a mega-trend in 2016 and they have definitely not left the building. This spirited top in black-and-white gingham works as well with a dressier pencil skirt as it does with a pair of jeans.

Indiana

Fashion item: Bohemian hippie shirt snap button

Our pick: Always Chambray Shirt, $78, J.Crew

J.Crew

The chambray shirt has become an MVP of our wardrobes. Not only is it comfy and soft, but it effortlessly acclimates to any style you introduce it. From boho to preppy to even punk, this stellar staple always maintain its cool.

Iowa and Montana

Fashion item: Crossbody bag

Our pick: Leather Satchel Company Saddle Bag with Bull Ring Closure, $91, Asos

Asos

This crossbody bag brightens your look (and your mood) like a ray of sunshine. It has the lines of a classic saddle bag updated with high-impact color.

Kansas and Oklahoma

Fashion item: Jet Set Medium Tote

Our pick: Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Medium Metallic Saffiano Leather Tote, $208.60, Michael Kors

Michael Kors

Kansas and Oklahoma are craving a tote. But not just any tote, Michael Kors' Jet Set Medium Tote to be exact. These states have good taste. And we want it in silver!

Kentucky

Fashion item: Bandage dress

Our pick: Spotlight Story Knit Cold Shoulder Dress, $99, French Connection

French Connection

Take a page out of the red carpet playbook with a sexy bandage dress. Form-fitting to the max, these bandage dresses actually offer a surprising amount of support.

Louisiana and Rhode Island

Fashion item: Leather satchel

Our pick: Vivienne Westwood Tiny Satchel, $108, Cambridge Satchel

Cambridge Satchel

This is a no-brainer! Cambridge Satchel is known for their perfect leather bags available in every color. This unexpected pattern by Vivienne Westwood in the on-trend mini size sets a new bar for carryalls.

Maine

Fashion item: Step tracker ring

Our pick: Ringly Smart Ring, $195, Ringly

Ringly

This smart ring is really, really smart and super good looking. So unfair! But once you try this ring you will forgive its good fortune. It can track your activity, alert you when you get texts and emails and even stay safe underwater.

Massachusetts

Fashion item: Men’s scarf

Our pick: Lightweight Silk Twill Scarf in Paisley, $59.50, J.Crew

J.Crew

Massachusetts may have been searching for something heavier, but this lightweight silk twill scarf keeps him looking sharp inside and out.

Michigan

Fashion item: Military fashion

Our pick: Mango Badge Detail Military Coat, $136, Asos

Asos

Give a salute to the military trend because it is quite possibly one of the strongest trends out there. Gold buttons, crisp tailoring, cool patches? Yes, yes and yes!

Minnesota

Fashion item: Metallic dresses

Our pick: Metalllic Jacquard Dress, $125, & Other Stories

& Other Stories

Instead of sequins, try a metallic fabric. This A-line dress with a gilded floral jacquard has sophistication and polish that doesn't get in the way of the fun.

Missouri

Fashion item: Good pair of black leggings, not see through

Our pick: Treggings, $35, H&M

H&M

Look out, Missouri! Have we got a legging for you. Well, actually it's actually a tregging. Yes, trouser + legging = tregging. And you're going to love it because it makes wearing athleisure to the office a reality.

RELATED: Meet the 'tregging'! 13 must-buy style and home items for 2017

Nebraska

Fashion item: Boho chic girls clothing

Our pick: Chloe Peasant Top, $23, Jak & Peppar

Jak & Peppar

Women aren’t the only ones who love the boho look — girls also want in on this free spirited trend! This paisley floral peasant top checks all the right boxes: light, easy, colorful and fun!

New Hampshire

Fashion item: Verona boots

Our pick: Women’s Verona Leather Boot, $90, Muck Boot Company

Muck Boot Company

These rugged leather muck boots are equally at home in the city or the country. Whether paired with jeans or a pleated mini, you can file these boots under “never-go-wrong.”

New Jersey

Fashion item: Blue bag

Our pick: ZAC Zac Posen Eartha Mini Top Handle Leather Satchel, $169, Saks Off 5th

Saks Off 5th

Are you feeling blue this year? So are we! Nothing amps up your everyday look like a bold blue bag. And this satchel is “stop-you-on-the-street” good.

New Mexico

Fashion item: Black leather jacket with roses

Our pick: BLANKNYC As You Wish Floral Embroidered Moto Jacket, $168, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Wow. This jacket rules! Tough meets sweet in one well-cut vegan leather jacket. From the gorgeous embroidered flowers to the boss looking studs, this downtown staple has us drooling.

North Carolina

Fashion item: Flats

Our pick: Wanted Angel Metallic Oxford, $39.95, DSW

DSW

North Carolina has spoken and it wants flats. But lets face it, who doesn’t? This great Oxford delivers two of our fave trends in one: menswear-inspired and metallics. It also gives us all the comfort that we crave, without sacrificing an ounce of style.

North Dakota

Fashion item: Fur tote

Our pick: Adrienne Landau Striped Shopper Tote, $31.99, E Bags

E Bags

Faux fur accessories are a hit this season, which certainly elevates this tote to statement piece. The striped faux fur pattern acts as an unexpected neutral and goes with everything in your closet.

Ohio

Fashion item: Black purse

Our pick: Steve Madden Bhelena-Studded Mini Dome w/ Card Case, $30, 6pm

6pm

Though the black purse may be the workhorse of our wardrobes, your everyday bag doesn’t have to be boring. Look out for details like studs, tassels, chains or all of the above to take your “LBP” (little black purse) to the next level.

Pennsylvania

Fashion item: Leopard print booties

Our pick: Leopard Low-Heel Ankle Bootie, $27.29, Charlotte Russe

Charlotte Russe

This bootie has “cat-it-tude!” So get out there and mix it up with a leopard print bootie this season. And though it may look wild, leopard is the new neutral and goes with absolutely everything you own.

South Carolina

Fashion item: Women’s sweaters

Our pick: Ottoman Stripe Mock Pullover, $54.99, Banana Republic

Banana Republic

Our pick is a classic. This nautical-inspired striped sweater always looks fresh and will never go out of style. It is an instant outfit maker and adds a little French-woman-chic to any outfit.

South Dakota

Fashion item: Red dress

Our pick: Cupcakes and Cashmere Joby Lace Dress, $92, Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale's

The next time you need to make an entrance, check out fashion blogger Emily Schuman’s (the woman behind Cupcakes and Cashmere) line. This red stunner won’t let you down. It's got lace (huge trend!) and an asymmetric hem to make it feel extra special.

Tennessee

Fashion item: Fringe tote

Our pick: Stevie Fringe Tote, $95, Linea Pelle

Linea Pelle

Channel your inner Stevie Nicks with this suede fringe tote. A dose of wanderlust style gives an effortless vibe to any look.

Texas

Fashion item: Hippie wedding dress

Our pick: Asos Bridal Flutter Sleeve Paneled Maxi Dress, $181, Asos

Asos

Texas also loves the boho-chic trend and it’s top search was a hippie wedding dress. This pretty flutter-sleeved gown answers the call and looks like it could float down the aisle.

Utah

Fashion item: Coral skirt

Our pick: Roberto Collina skirt, $ 47, Yoox

Yoox

Pleats please! Infuse this must-have silhouette with some high voltage color. We are loving coral as a year-round antidote to the expected monochrome.

RELATED: Is 2017 the year of the skirt? 4 outfit ideas for the new year

Vermont

Fashion item: Jean shorts

Our pick: Scallop-hem Denim Shorts, $25, H&M

H&M

Festival chic has become a fashion obsession and jean shorts are a foundation of this boho trend. We like these black wash denim shorts for their polish and a scalloped hem and high waist gives them range. Wear them with black tights for a more tailored look or don a flowy peasant top to get into the festival vibe.

Virginia

Fashion item: Olive skinny jeans

Our pick: Mid-Rise Distressed Rockstar Skinny Jeans for Women, $35, Old Navy

Old Navy

Another nod to the ever-popular military trend, this olive-colored skinny jean will become your go-to weekend wear. Pair with natural leather booties, a simple V-neck white T-shirt, and a delicate gold pendant necklace for the ultimate in easy cool.

Washington

Fashion item: Hamilton tote

Our pick: Michael Michael Kors Hamilton N/S Tote, $275, Amazon

Amazon

Now this tote would look fabulous with Virginia’s olive-colored jeans. Natural leather in a structured, top handled silhouette is a style staple that will never serve you wrong. Throw in a little silver metal and chain detail and you’ve got yourself a real winner.

West Virginia

Fashion item: Black tote

Our pick: Soft Leather Shopper, $175, Cos

Cos

While Arkansas loves a tote and Ohio loves a black purse, West Virginia splits the difference and is on the hunt for a black tote. And we’ve found a great one! Moden, clean lines make for an on-point light shopper. We welcome this tote into our wardrobes with open arms.

RELATED: The year ahead! 6 fashion trends for 2017 to try right now

Wyoming

Fashion item: Wedges

Our pick: Chinese Laundry Jollypop Mixed Print Wedge Sandal, $80, Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry

Put your best foot forward with these fresh and funky platform wedges. With a great sense of humor and totally on-trend attitude, this footwear is not only fashion-forward but fashion fun! Mixing and matching patterns is always a good idea and will bring the party to your “LBD.”