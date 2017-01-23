share tweet pin email

New year, new you ... new trends!

Good Housekeeping magazine's style director, Lori Bergamotto, visited TODAY Monday to share the top trends of 2017 and fun ideas for how to wear them.

While 2016 was marked by the return of the '90s (think everything from chokers to slip dresses), 2017 is all about making a statement with power sleeves, shoulder-length earrings and block heels.

1. Not-so-classic white shirts

This wardrobe staple is getting revamped. Instead of your traditional style, think statement sleeves or off-the-shoulder tops. You can even forget the buttons. Pair one of these shirts with your favorite pair of jeans and you're ready to look fashionable while still feeling comfortable.

K/lab Knot Flare sleeve Top, $43, Kohl's

2. Gingham

This preppy pattern usually marks the start of spring and summer, but it's getting an edgy twist tomaking it a year-round staple. Instead of the typical blue and white check, it now comes in a black and white combo with a slightly bigger grid. Pair your gingham skirt with a simple black top, a cool leather jacket, booties and tights for the ultimate transitional look from winter to spring.

Deconstructed Midi Skirt in Gingham, $49, ASOS

ASOS

3. Pink and yellow

Pantone might be calling "greenery" the color of the year, but when it comes to the runway — and even celebrity dressing on the red carpet — it seems pink and yellow reign supreme. It's all about shades of soft blush and mustard hues or even neon yellow. If you're not so sure about rocking a bright yellow dress or jacket, try adding just a touch of these colors with your accessories.

Pink

Tatacoa Blush, $119, Kaanas

Kaanas

Women's Genuine Mother-of-Pearl Dial Wristwatch with Crystal Lens, $55, Armitron

Armitron

Rubie Scalloped Micro Suede Sandal, $70, Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry

Jolie Layered Tassel Bracelet, $32, Chloe + Isabel

Chloe + Isabel

Auburn, $55, Urban Expressions

Urban Expressions

Joy & Iman Fashionably Functional RFID Leather Bag, $60, HSN

Yellow

HSN

Carina Bead Necklace, $55, Boden

Colin Thomas - colinthomas.com / Boden

4. Shoulder-duster earrings

It's time to use your jewelry to make a bold statement. In the world of accessories, this year is all about dangling, bedazzled earrings. With so many different styles and colors, this is a trend that anyone can pull off. Wear it with an off-the-shoulder top or dress for a chic and fashionable look.

Ombre Pinata Tassel Drops, $36, BaubleBar

BaubleBar

Pick a Posy Linear Statement Earrings, $88, Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Vanessa Mooney Damzel Gold and Black Beaded Earrings, $58, Lulus

Lulu's

Ettika Fine Lines Gold Fringe Earrings, $45, Lulus

Lulus

Vanessa Mooney Claudette Mustard Yellow Tassel Earrings, $48, Lulus

Lulus

5. Mini bags

When it comes to purses, the smaller, the better! Just because these bags might be tiny doesn't mean they can't make a fashion statement.

Amelia Mini Cross Body Saddle Bag, $9, Boohoo

Boohoo

Faux Leather Crossbody Bag, $30, Gap

Gap

Cynthia Rowley Felix Star Embellished Crossbody, $85, Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's

6. Block heels

Here's a trend that both you and your feet will love. Forget about sky-high heels, 2017 is all about lower, more supportive, block heels. From sandals to mules, this style will be the "it" shoe all year. The best part is, a low heel like this will make any shoe super versatile. Wear them with jeans for a more casual look or a dress for a night out.

Mandala Leather Beaded Sandal, $80, Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry

Daya by Zendaya Marietta Flowered Sandal, $90, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Gemily Peep Toe Mules, $89, Nine West