New year, new you ... new trends!
Good Housekeeping magazine's style director, Lori Bergamotto, visited TODAY Monday to share the top trends of 2017 and fun ideas for how to wear them.
While 2016 was marked by the return of the '90s (think everything from chokers to slip dresses), 2017 is all about making a statement with power sleeves, shoulder-length earrings and block heels.
1. Not-so-classic white shirts
This wardrobe staple is getting revamped. Instead of your traditional style, think statement sleeves or off-the-shoulder tops. You can even forget the buttons. Pair one of these shirts with your favorite pair of jeans and you're ready to look fashionable while still feeling comfortable.
K/lab Knot Flare sleeve Top, $43, Kohl's
RELATED: Stay warm, look chic! 6 ways to update your winter wardrobe
2. Gingham
This preppy pattern usually marks the start of spring and summer, but it's getting an edgy twist tomaking it a year-round staple. Instead of the typical blue and white check, it now comes in a black and white combo with a slightly bigger grid. Pair your gingham skirt with a simple black top, a cool leather jacket, booties and tights for the ultimate transitional look from winter to spring.
Deconstructed Midi Skirt in Gingham, $49, ASOS
3. Pink and yellow
Pantone might be calling "greenery" the color of the year, but when it comes to the runway — and even celebrity dressing on the red carpet — it seems pink and yellow reign supreme. It's all about shades of soft blush and mustard hues or even neon yellow. If you're not so sure about rocking a bright yellow dress or jacket, try adding just a touch of these colors with your accessories.
RELATED: The return of shoulder pads? 8 top trends from the Golden Globes
Pink
Tatacoa Blush, $119, Kaanas
Women's Genuine Mother-of-Pearl Dial Wristwatch with Crystal Lens, $55, Armitron
Rubie Scalloped Micro Suede Sandal, $70, Chinese Laundry
Jolie Layered Tassel Bracelet, $32, Chloe + Isabel
Auburn, $55, Urban Expressions
Joy & Iman Fashionably Functional RFID Leather Bag, $60, HSN
Yellow
Carina Bead Necklace, $55, Boden
RELATED: The 1 pattern you need to spruce up your winter wardrobe
4. Shoulder-duster earrings
It's time to use your jewelry to make a bold statement. In the world of accessories, this year is all about dangling, bedazzled earrings. With so many different styles and colors, this is a trend that anyone can pull off. Wear it with an off-the-shoulder top or dress for a chic and fashionable look.
Ombre Pinata Tassel Drops, $36, BaubleBar
Pick a Posy Linear Statement Earrings, $88, Kate Spade
Vanessa Mooney Damzel Gold and Black Beaded Earrings, $58, Lulus
Ettika Fine Lines Gold Fringe Earrings, $45, Lulus
Vanessa Mooney Claudette Mustard Yellow Tassel Earrings, $48, Lulus
RELATED: See why orange really is the new black in 2017
5. Mini bags
When it comes to purses, the smaller, the better! Just because these bags might be tiny doesn't mean they can't make a fashion statement.
Amelia Mini Cross Body Saddle Bag, $9, Boohoo
Faux Leather Crossbody Bag, $30, Gap
Cynthia Rowley Felix Star Embellished Crossbody, $85, Bloomingdale's
RELATED: 4 easy ways to master your makeup in 2017
6. Block heels
Here's a trend that both you and your feet will love. Forget about sky-high heels, 2017 is all about lower, more supportive, block heels. From sandals to mules, this style will be the "it" shoe all year. The best part is, a low heel like this will make any shoe super versatile. Wear them with jeans for a more casual look or a dress for a night out.
Mandala Leather Beaded Sandal, $80, Chinese Laundry
Daya by Zendaya Marietta Flowered Sandal, $90, Nordstrom
Gemily Peep Toe Mules, $89, Nine West