9 best drugstore blushes, according to celebrity makeup artists

It's hard to believe, but spring weather really is just around the corner! And nothing complements the season of flowers and sunshine quite like a fresh glow on our cheeks.

To achieve the look, TODAY Style reached out to celebrity makeup artists to find out their personal favorite blushes for spring that are all available at your local drugstore.

1. Hard Candy Cheeky Tints Blush, $6, Walmart

“One of my favorite products is the Hard Candy Cheeky Tints Blush. The gel consistency is a little easier to work with than a liquid cheek stain. Best of all, the color adapts depending on what you wear it with. Applied to bare skin, the long-wearing gel gives completely transparent color. Rubbed onto cheeks after foundation, it mixes with your other face makeup for a creamier look and feel. My favorite color is 'Geisha' which I used on Sasheer Zamata for the MTV Video Music Awards,” says celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor.

2. L'Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Blush, $6.59, Target

“One of my tried-and-true favorite drugstore blushes is L'Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Blush. The shades are not heavily pigmented so they go on smoothly and add subtle color. I love that their 'true match colors' flatter many different skin tones and create a natural effect. They're just so pretty!” says Erin Guth, celebrity clients include Zendaya, Bella Thorne and Sofia Carson.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @bellathorne 😘. Sending lots of love your way! A post shared by Erin B. Guth (@eringuthmakeup) on Oct 8, 2016 at 4:49pm PDT

3. NYX Baked Blush, $7, Target

“To achieve that effortless look, finish your cheeks with NYX Baked Blush. I’m obsessed with the natural glow it gives the skin. When you want serious impact, use a damp beauty blender and apply blush to cheeks,” says celebrity makeup artist Brandy Gomez-Duplessis.

4. Flower Beauty Transforming Touch Powder To Crème Blush, $13, Walmart

“For more of a youthful, fresh look, I’m enjoying Flower Beauty's Transforming Touch Powder in 'Tickled Pink.' This product gives me life! When applied with your fingers, it leaves the skin with a glowy look. It also makes for a great eye shadow color,” says Gomez-Duplessis, whose celebrity clients include Viola Davis, Queen Latifah and Ellie Goulding.

5. Nuance Salma Hayek Flawless Finish Illuminating Blush And Bronzer Duo, $13, CVS

"For a perfect-picture look, use Salma Hayek's blush and bronzer duo. Ideal for most skin tones, brush on a light coat of the bronzer with a blush brush right below the cheekbones, making sure to blend it well. Next, apply blush on the apples of the cheeks,” says Cinthia Lomeli, a celebrity esthetician whose clients include Cheryl Hines and Kate Beckinsale.

6. NYX High Definition Blush, $6.50, Target

"I absolutely love NYX products. (They offer) incredible quality at a great price point. Their colors are vibrant and long lasting. The 'Tangerine' color is perfect for spring — its an instantly livens you up," says Marie Watkinson, beauty expert and founder of Spa Chicks On The Go whose celebrity clients include Leslie Jones, Marcia Gay Harden and Molly Simms.

7. Maybelline Facestudio Master Blush Color & Highlight Kit, $10, Walmart

“This kit has four shades that you can mix together or wear each by itself. The textures are build-able for a nice wash of color or can be layered for the perfect 'blushing babe' look," says Joey Maalouf, co-founder of The Glam App whose celeb clients include Rachel Zoe and Jessica Alba.

Lights, Camera, LASHES! Go to @MollyBSims Channel to check out our tips on how to Contour the natural way! With my @imsmokinghot palette link in bio A post shared by Joey Maalouf (@joeymaalouf) on Sep 13, 2016 at 10:48am PDT

8. CoverGirl Queen Collection Bronzer, $8, CVS

"This is my favorite product to give a warm summer glow. It blends perfectly and works for every warm skin tone," says celebrity makeup artistCamara Aunique, whose clients include Chloe x Halle, June Ambrose, Garcelle Beauvais and Terry Crews.

9. NYX Cosmetics Ombre Blush, $10, CVS

"This features two gorgeous, multidimensional shades in one compact. The highly pigmented, gradient effect allows you to customize the perfect blend each time," says Kate Stromberg, lead makeup artist at COLOR Salon in Caesars Palace, whose clients include J.Lo, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Gwen Stefani.