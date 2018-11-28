Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Kristen Torres

TODAY Style partnered with our friends at People magazine to scour the aisles and find the very best beauty products.

Yesterday, we revealed the best hair products under $15 and today we're dishing on the best makeup buys. From eye shadow to lipstick and beyond — we combed through every aisle and tried every tube to find products we love at affordable prices.

Best Eye Shadow:

Honest Beauty Eyeshadow Palette, $19, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Other Honest Beauty palettes are available at Target.

This Honest Beauty palette delivers a good variety of colors with pigment that does not disappoint! Plus, it comes with a mix of mattes, shimmers and satins, so you won't have to reach for another palette to complete your look.

Best Blush:

Milani Rose Powder Blush Trio Palette, $13, Walgreens

No matter which trio you choose (Flowers of Love or Floral Fantasy), this Milani blush delivers long-lasting, yet soft, pigment — giving you the 'flushed' look that the beauty world has been obsessed with lately.

Best Lip Crayon:

Soap & Glory Poutstanding Double-Ended Lip Contouring Crayon, $12, Ulta

The never-ending struggle to make a pout look extra full just got easier: Soap & Glory's new line of contouring crayons makes it easy to shape and define your lips. One side works like a liner, while the other acts as a velvety-smooth shade, filling in your pucker with the desired color.

Best Lipstick:

Covergirl Exhibitionist Lipstick, $6, Amazon

Forty-eight new shades have been released under Covergirl's latest line of lipsticks. The newest formula boasts intense pigment with just one swatch, giving you the most color payoff while leaving your lips smooth and moisturized.

Best Mascara:

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous X Fiber Mascara, $9, Amazon

Say goodbye to falsies and extensions! This is our top pick for length and drama. The double-sided tube comes equipped with a primer and mascara, resulting in a smooth, clump-free finish. (We're so excited we might just toss the lash curlers.)

Best Brow Definer:

Maybelline New York Total Temptation Brow Definer, $8, Walgreens

We love cream-to-powder formulas (they go on smooth and blend out seamlessly), and this Maybelline pencil is no exception. The angled tip lets you fill in with defined strokes while the spoolie helps fluff and shape.

Best Foundation:

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation, $11, Amazon

Packed with antioxidants,Vitamin E and anti-blue light ingredients, we love how good this product can be for your skin. With buildable, medium coverage and a lightweight natural finish, this foundation is a great for everyday use.