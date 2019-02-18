Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 18, 2019, 3:02 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

If you're looking to mix it up a little in the style department, the spring is a great time to play with some new beauty and fashion trends.

Style experts Bobbie Thomas and Jill Martin stopped by to talk about the most popular trends right now, including scrunchies and tie-dye, and beauty products like facial rollers and lip powders.

Read ahead for their top picks of the moment!

Beauty Rollers

"There are so many tools available right now that are all aimed at getting your glow going at home," said Thomas. "These rollers and massagers are said to help de-puff around the eyes, increase blood flow and help with lymphatic drainage. There’s no denying they’re a lot of fun and feel great, whether you opt for jade or rose quartz, battery-powered sonic vibrations or a clever roller that uses ice to deliver a cooling sensation while you use it."

Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool, $28, Sephora

This facial massage tool enhances your nightly beauty ritual by lifting and smoothing skin, leaving your face soft and glowing.

Stacked Skincare Ice Roller, $30, Amazon

Also available at Sephora, Urban Outfitters and The Grommet.

Perfect for all skin types and concerns, this stainless steel roller smooths and cools skin. The water and gel core mimics the cooling effects of ice without any of the mess, resulting in soft, relaxed skin.

Nurse Jamie Massaging Beauty Roller, $69, Amazon

Also available at Sephora, Nordstrom and Dermstore

This innovative beauty tool uplifts and revives your skin, massaging the face and body and improving skin tones.

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Roller, $195, Goop

Also available at Jillian Dempsey

This brilliant, face-smoothing bar uses 24-karat gold and subtle vibrations to make the face appear more sculpted.

GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Tool, $199, Nordstrom

Also available at Sephora, Amazon and Neiman Marcus

Working from the inside out, this tool triggers skin's natural healing processes and induces micro-regeneration deep within the skin. Using 540 surgical stainless steel microneedles and LED red light therapy, this tool allows you to see a firmer, smoother, and even younger appearance in just a month.

Lip Powders

"This spring we’re seeing things softening up a bit for lips," said Thomas. "New formulas from Chanel, Lorac, NYX Professional Makeup and more offer a softer, somewhat blurred-out pop of color on your pout — that also happens to visually plump."

NYX Professional Makeup Powder Puff Lippie, $9, Ulta

Also available at Walmart, Target and Amazon.

This lip cream, available in over a dozen colors, uses a pillow-soft applicator to add a vibrant flush of color to your lips. With a powder soft finish, it creates the perfect just-kissed look.

Lorac PRO Hi-Res Lip and Cheek Powder, $19, Ulta

Also available at Kohl's

These highly pigmented, weightless powders can work on both lips and face. Available in half a dozen stunning shades, these colors last all day long.

Younique Moodstruck Crush Lip Powder, $22, Younique

This instant powder-to-cream product, available in matte and shimmer finishes, applies evenly to lips and provides beautiful, weightless coverage.

Stellar Stardust Lip Powder Palette, $28, Sephora

This three-in-one palette provides lightweight lip powders in universally-flattering colors for an endless mix of effects. The powders can be worn alone for a shimmery look, or layered for a velvet matte lip. To create a truly radiant effect, try layering them underneath a sparkly lip gloss!

Chanel Rouge Allure Liquid Powder, $30, Nordstrom

Also available at Bergdorf Goodman

These lip powders provide a creamy, matte finish and seamless coverage. With a unique sponge applicator and gently blurred finish, this product is perfect for casual use or dressing up.

Better Brows

"To create a more natural looking brow, expert makeup artists often blend two or more shades to create depth and dimension," said Thomas. "Now, brands like Urban Decay and Benefit are offering up this pro technique via all-in-one products ... You can also customize your own brow color combination by picking up two pencils at the drugstore."

Urban Decay Cosmetics Brow Blade, $26, Ulta

Also available at Sephora and Macy's

Urban Decay's eyebrow tool uses a high-tech putty-to-powder formula that creates waterproof and smudgeproof brows. Lasting up to 16 hours, it guarantees that your look will stay in place all day (and night) long.

Benefit Cosmetics 4-in-1 Defining and Highlighting Pencil, $34, Ulta

Also available at Sephora and Urban Outfitters

This four in one tool allows you to highlight and contour your brows, providing instant depth and dimension.

Scrunchies

"The '80s trend is back in full swing," said Martin. "Scrunchies are shown now in every kind of pattern, material and style." She recommended the fun hair piece as the perfect accessory to complete any outfit.

Chelsea King Scrunchies, $20, Chelsea King

Bring back the '90s with these stylish scrunchies from Chelsea King! Made of medium lightweight denim and featuring a soft texture, these scrunchies wrap perfectly in your hair and get softer with each use.

Scunci Everyday & Active Twister Scrunchies, $7, Target

Similar available from Amazon

Looking for more variety? Try this pack of scrunchies from Scunci, which provides ten ties in a wide variety of colors.

Tie-Dye

"The nostalgia trend is bringing back the pops of color for a psychedelic feel," said Martin of this groovy trend.

French Terry Drop Shoulder Sweatshirt, $15, 2(X)IST

Take a day off in this comfortable, off-the-shoulder sweater. With a cotton blend and signature cross-over hem detail, plus a standout tie-dye pattern, it'll add some retro flair to any look.

French Terry Jogger Pant, $15, 2(X)IST

Pair it with its companion above, or mix and match — no matter what you do, you can't go wrong with these soft, two-tone tie-dyed sweatpants.

Vintage Havana Tie-Dye Hooded Sweater, $68, Bloomingdale's

Add a pop of vintage color with this cool-toned sweatshirt. With an attached hood and banded cuffs, it's warm enough for any winter day.

Tie Dye Sweatshirt, 40, Zara

Each of these comfortable sweaters is uniquely dyed, providing a one-of-a-kind color and style.

Jackets with Hoodies

"This cool girl look is a street style must-have," said Martin. You can DIY the look with a hoodie and a motorcycle jacket, or get an all-in-one piece for a slimming silhouette.

Leopard Faux Suede Moto Jacket, $118, Bloomingdale's

Put a splash of animal print in your closet with this faux suede jacket in a bright leopard print! With a zip-out hood and gold details, it's stylish and functional.

Faux-Leather Moto Jacket, $118, Bloomingdale's

This classic jacket adds some edge to any outfit. Perfect for school drop-offs, work, or just hanging out, it's a great addition to any wardrobe.

Layered-Look Houndstooth Blazer, $61, Bloomingdale's

For a hooded jacket that's a bit outside the box, try this black and white houndstooth blazer with a zip-out hood.

Tinseltown Juniors' French Terry Hooded Denim Jacket, $25, Macy's

Looking for a cool jacket for the teen in your life? Try this denim jacket with sweatshirt sleeves and a detachable hood.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!