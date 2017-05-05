We don't need an excuse to shake up a margarita, but since it's Cindo de Mayo, we had to ask New York City's Maya restaurant to share the secrets behind its delicious drinks that we love year-round. Here are three fabulous and ultra easy recipes to try at home.
How to make the perfect margaritaPlay Video - 1:36
Use store-bought strawberry puree or make your own at home by blitzing fresh or frozen strawberries in a blender before mixing. This strawberry margarita is a TODAY Food staff favorite at chef Richard Sandoval's Maya restaurant in New York City. Build the drink in a mixing glass and serve it in a salt-rimmed double rocks glass.
Pureed mango and sour mix are the time-saving ingredients behind this juicy and perfectly balanced mango margarita. Build the drink in a mixing glass and serve it in a salt-rimmed double rocks glass.
There's no need to run to the store for a low-calorie margarita mix — just make your own at home with this easy recipe. Build the drink in a mixing glass and serve it in a salt-rimmed double rocks glass.
Want a classic margarita instead? We've got you covered with what we think is the perfect margarita recipe.
Serve them up today along with guacamole for a fabulous Cinco de Mayo.
How to keep guacamole greenPlay Video - 0:39
