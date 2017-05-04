Get your Cinco de Mayo party started with these easy recipes and drinks

share tweet pin email

Is there anything more fun (and easy) to celebrate than Cinco de Mayo? These recipes offer fresh takes on old favorites like guacamole, tacos and margaritas to make any party delicious.

Jennifer May

Here's the recipe for Los Tacos No. 1's massively popular carne asada (grilled beef) tacos. Quick tip: Make sure to double, triple, even quadruple the amount if you're serving a crowd; these tacos will disappear fast.

Daniel Alvarez / St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico

This TODAY Food staff-favorite guacamole has the perfect ratio of ingredients, plus a great backstory, according to the executive chef at The St. Regis Punta Mita in Mexico: "I love this zesty guacamole recipe because it tells a story about Mexico's rich heritage. Once the avocado base of the guacamole is complete, I finish the dish by topping it with fresh cilantro, shredded cotija cheese and homemade pico de gallo to represent the green, white and red colors of the Mexican flag. The colors presented in the Mexican flag have great meaning. The green color signifies hope and prosperity, the white represents peace and the red symbolizes the blood of Mexican heroes."

Serve up a healthier Mexican meal for Cinco de Mayo with Chef Lala's green chicken enchiladas.

Getty Images stock

In honor of the Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo, Food & Wine editors tasted over 25 kinds of tortilla chips and just as many varieties of jarred salsa to create this buying guide.

Aaron Sanchez

TODAY Food reached out to Latino chefs to find out what they like to cook up to get in the spirit — and it turns out, they find inspiration in Americans’ excitement over the holiday.

Chef Juan Pablo from Rosewood Mayakoba in Mexico shares two recipes that take this dip up a notch, with versions that have a pop of sweetness.

The Preppy Hostess

TODAY Food Club contributor the Preppy Hostess uses pineapple salsa and a drizzle of avocado cream to cool down a jalapeno kick.

Herradura

In an attempt to go beyond the margarita, here are five (cinco!) tasty Mexican-inspired cocktails from various cocktail masters for you to make at home.

Dinners Dishes & Desserts

Put a spin on the classic margarita for Cinco de Mayo with these easy but unexpected takes on the basic tequila-based recipe.

AP

With spring in the air, the urge to grab a bag of limes, a little triple sec and a bottle of tequila can be hard to resist. Cheapism.com decided to offset the high cost of a primary margarita component by finding the best cheap tequilas.

Trevor Pearson / Bohanan's

TODAY caught up with four bartenders who are experimenting with garnishes like flower petals, fresh herbs and distinctive fruit toppers like kumquat slices.

Courtesy of Junior Merino

Renowned mixologist Junior Merino offers the recipe for his drink called The Mercenario. It’s perfectly balanced: a touch of sour and sweet, plus a hint of bitter. Drinking it for Cinco de Mayo makes this celebratory holiday a special occasion.

Courtesy of Fany Gerson

Fany Gerson, author of "My Sweet Mexico," offers a recipe for Polvorones, or Mexican wedding cookies.

This article was originally published on May 4, 2016.