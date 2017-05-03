9 guacamole recipes for all your taco-topping, chip-dipping needs

share tweet pin email

Maybe you like your guacamole traditional or maybe you like it with peas. We're not here to judge. We're here to give you amazing guacamole recipes. So go ahead, take a dip. Take as many dips as you want — like we said, we're not here to judge.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link How to keep guacamole green Play Video - 0:39 How to keep guacamole green Play Video - 0:39

RELATED: The best way to keep guacamole green, revealed

"I love this zesty guacamole recipe because it tells a story about Mexico's rich heritage," says the executive chef at The St. Regis Punta Mita in Mexico, who shared this recipe with TODAY Food. "Once the avocado base of the guacamole is complete, I finish the dish by topping it with fresh cilantro, shredded cotija cheese and homemade pico de gallo to represent the green, white and red colors of the Mexican flag."

RELATED: 16 tasty taco recipes to make every night taco night

This classic guacamole recipe, with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lemon or lime juice, comes together in a flash.

RELATED: Justin Chapple shares his trick for super-fast guacamole, plus other snack hacks

Go all out with your guac at your next party with a DIY toppings bar with cheese, pork rinds, corn, bacon, grilled pineapple and other guacamole accompaniments for guests to pile on their guac in whatever combos strike their fancies.

RELATED: Skip the jar and get creative with easy, homemade salsa

The fat in avocados is the kind that's good for you, but if you're watching calories, try this recipe from Katie Lee. She cuts the fat content (and therefore the calories) in this guacamole without sacrificing the creaminess or fresh flavor.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make chunky guacamole for Cinco de Mayo Play Video - 2:20 Make chunky guacamole for Cinco de Mayo Play Video - 2:20

Using mint rather than the more common cilantro gives this slightly sweet guacamole a refreshing twist.

Try something new by making your guacamole slightly sweet with passionfruit, jicama, pomegranate and coconut.

RELATED: Sangria 6 ways, because we can't get enough of this pitcher cocktail

Edamame (soybeans) add protein to guac in this quick and easy spin on the classic dip recipe.

TV personality Aarti Sequeira gives guacamole an Indian spin with the addition of spices like turmeric and cumin. Try the dip alongside Sequeira's 30-Minute Fish Tacos.

A combination of green and black olives, plus olive juice, gives a briny flavor to guacamole in this recipe from yoga instructor Tara Stiles. She loves the dip so much that she eats it for breakfast.

RELATED: Yoga guru Tara Stiles shares game changing secret from her morning routine