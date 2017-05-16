34 new chicken breast recipes to break you out of your dinner rut

share tweet pin email

Chicken breasts get a bad rap. We get it. If you don't really know what to do with them they can end up being insanely boring, completely bland and super dry. Here's the thing: if you properly learn how to cook chicken breasts just once, you'll never get enough of them. Instead, you'll be stuffing them with cheese, smothering them in pesto, baking them into casseroles, frying them up into fingers and tossing them with pasta. To get you started, here are 34 truly delicious chicken breast recipes to try.

Slideshow Photos Chicken Breast Recipes Take this dinner staple to the next level with our delicious chicken breast recipes, including kid-friendly, one-pot and healthy ideas. Chicken Breast Recipes of Hoda Kotb's Mom's 5-Ingredient Pesto Chicken Hoda Kotb's mother Sami livens up chicken breasts in under 30 minutes with fresh pesto, sliced tomato and gooey melted cheese. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of 20-Minute Creamy Chicken Fricassee with Peas and Asparagus Elevate ordinary chicken breasts into an elegant and easy one-skillet supper with a few vegetables, a touch of crème fraîche and a handful of fresh herbs. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Garlic-and-Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts with Chimichurri Sauce These juicy chicken breasts will become your new go-to thanks to a simple mixture of herbs, chiles and garlic that does double duty as a marinade and sauce (using half to marinate and the other half to serve on the side). When thinly pounded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts cook so quickly that the flavor and color of the marinade remain vibrant and bright. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Healthier Cajun Chicken Pasta It's easy to see why Cajun chicken pasta keeps popping up on fast-casual restaurant menus nationwide. Even picky eaters agree that the combination of spicy chicken and creamy sauce (not to mention mountains of irresistible noodles!) is across-the-board appealing. Check out this healthier version of the dish. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Almond Crusted Chicken Paillard with Tomato Salad Fresh and simple, this 5-ingredient almond-crusted chicken breasts with tomato salad is a fast and easy weeknight meal and is also elegant enough for entertaining. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Sweet & Sour Scratch Chicken Strips Little (and big!) kids will love these homemade chicken tenders with sweet and sour sauce. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Flavor-Pounded Chicken Breasts Pep up boneless, skinless chicken breasts with sage, rosemary, garlic and lemon zest. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Chicken Schnitzel with Little Gem and Pea Caesar Salad Get a meal on the table quickly with these fast and delicious chicken cutlets paired with a creative take on Caesar salad. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Crispy Chicken with Honey Sauce For this crowd-pleasing crispy chicken dish, flavor thin breaded chicken breasts with Dijon mustard and tarragon. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Chicken Chopped Salad in Butter Lettuce Cups "I love chopped salads — you get so many great tastes in one bite," says star chef Giada De Laurentiis. Get the recipe here. Amy Neunsinger

Chicken Breast Recipes of Applebee's-Style Make-Ahead Asian Chicken Salad This crispy Asian chicken salad, inspired by Applebee's Asian chicken salad, is a great dinner or make-ahead lunch. Get the recipe here. Casey Barber

Chicken Breast Recipes of Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip Combine shredded chicken breasts with hot sauce, cream cheese, sour cream, shredded cheddar and blue cheese for a warm and delicious game day dip. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Chicken Peperonata Colorful bell peppers become a hearty sauce in this quick and healthy chicken dinner. Get the recipe here. Debbie Koenig

Chicken Breast Recipes of Make-Ahead Stuffed Chicken Tortillas This easy make-ahead stuffed chicken tortillas recipe is inspired by a popular Cheesecake Factory dish. Get the recipe here. Casey Barber

Chicken Breast Recipes of Pesto-Glazed Chicken Breasts with Spaghetti “I love the way pesto gets a bit toasty in the oven and how good it tastes mixed with the juices from chicken in spaghetti,” says star chef Curtis Stone. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Chick-fil-A-Style Chicken Sandwich This popular restaurant-inspired dish is an irresistible homemade version of Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Buffalo Chicken Flatbread Here's one of the easiest and most portable ways to bring that Buffalo flavor to your party — a throw-together flatbread that guests will go crazy over. Get the recipe here. Casey Barber

Chicken Breast Recipes of Grilled Pineapple Chicken Breasts Grilling soy sauce and ginger marinated chicken breasts on planks of pineapple imparts a sweet flavor you're going to love in this delicious six-ingredient grilled chicken dish. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Chicken Stew Giada De Laurentiis serves up a one-skillet chicken stew that is a hearty and satisfying weeknight meal. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Cheesecake Factory-Style Bang-Bang Chicken and Shrimp The Cheesecake Factory's Bang-Bang Chicken and Shrimp might be a splurge at the restaurant, but it's a steal when you make it at home. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Chicken Parmesan Fried crispy then layered in tomato sauce and gooey melted mozzarella cheese, this classic chicken parm is irresistible. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Baked Southwestern Egg Rolls with Avocado-Ranch Dip These make-ahead Southwestern egg rolls inspired by the longtime favorite served up at Chili's restaurants are easy to assemble — we promise! Get this recipe here. Casey Barber

Chicken Breast Recipes of Easy Ginger-Sesame Grilled Chicken Breasts This simple grilled chicken marinade packs a lot of flavor for so few ingredients. Get the recipe here. Grace Parisi

Chicken Breast Recipes of 5-Ingredient Lemon-Rosemary Grilled Chicken Breasts Because sometimes we all just need a little crispy chicken skin, switch things up with bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts. Get the recipe here. Grace Parisi

Chicken Breast Recipes of Chicken Pesto Spaghetti Pie Who says spaghetti pie can't be elegant? Grab chicken cutlets and a jar of pesto to make this easy toss-together pie. Leftovers never looked so good. Get the recipe here. Casey Barber

Chicken Breast Recipes of Shake Shack-Style Chick'n Shack Sandwich Make a mouthwatering version of Shake Shack's crunchy, tangy fried Chick'n Shack sandwich at home. Get the recipe here. Casey Barber

Chicken Breast Recipes of Thai Flavor-Pounded Chicken Breasts Make Thai-style chicken breasts with five ingredients: lime zest, ginger, cilantro, cardamom and fish sauce. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Quinoa, Feta and Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts Packed with protein, this 4-ingredient main is a fast, easy and healthy weeknight dish. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Indian Flavor-Pounded Chicken Make Indian-style chicken breasts with the easy addition of cumin, turmeric, onion powder and ground coriander. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Chicken Fajitas "This is a great meal for a taco night when you just want to stay at home!" Siri Daly says. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Sriracha Chicken-Stuffed Pita Sandwiches Stuffed with spicy Sriracha chicken, avocado, pepper jack and mango chutney, these colorful, Asian-inspired pita sandwiches will hold up to the heat and travel well for a picnic. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Low-Calorie Buffalo Wing Kebabs with Avocado Ranch Dip Spicy chicken and veggie kebabs have all the flavor of classic chicken wings...but only 255 calories per serving. Get the recipe here. TODAY

Chicken Breast Recipes of Roast Chicken Breasts with Roasted Red Pepper-Walnut Sauce (Muhummara) Jazz up roast chicken breasts with a delicious and healthy red pepper and walnut sauce. Get the recipe here. Matt Armendariz

Chicken Breast Recipes of 5-Ingredient Chicken Breasts with Basil Butter Cook crispy skin-on chicken breasts in a cast-iron skillet with a quick and easy butter that's flavored with fresh basil. Get the recipe here. TODAY

