Food

34 new chicken breast recipes to break you out of your dinner rut

TODAY

Chicken breasts get a bad rap. We get it. If you don't really know what to do with them they can end up being insanely boring, completely bland and super dry. Here's the thing: if you properly learn how to cook chicken breasts just once, you'll never get enough of them. Instead, you'll be stuffing them with cheese, smothering them in pesto, baking them into casseroles, frying them up into fingers and tossing them with pasta. To get you started, here are 34 truly delicious chicken breast recipes to try.

  • Slideshow Photos

    Chicken Breast Recipes

    Take this dinner staple to the next level with our delicious chicken breast recipes, including kid-friendly, one-pot and healthy ideas.

  • Hoda Kotb and her mother cook 5-ingredient pesto chicken

    Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Hoda Kotb's Mom's 5-Ingredient Pesto Chicken

    Hoda Kotb's mother Sami livens up chicken breasts in under 30 minutes with fresh pesto, sliced tomato and gooey melted cheese. Get the recipe here.

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    20-Minute Creamy Chicken Fricassee with Peas and Asparagus

    Elevate ordinary chicken breasts into an elegant and easy one-skillet supper with a few vegetables, a touch of crème fraîche and a handful of fresh herbs. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Garlic-and-Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts with Chimichurri Sauce

    These juicy chicken breasts will become your new go-to thanks to a simple mixture of herbs, chiles and garlic that does double duty as a marinade and sauce (using half to marinate and the other half to serve on the side). When thinly pounded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts cook so quickly that the flavor and color of the marinade remain vibrant and bright. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Healthier Cajun Chicken Pasta

    It's easy to see why Cajun chicken pasta keeps popping up on fast-casual restaurant menus nationwide. Even picky eaters agree that the combination of spicy chicken and creamy sauce (not to mention mountains of irresistible noodles!) is across-the-board appealing. Check out this healthier version of the dish. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY
  • Donatella Arpaia's Almond Crusted Chicken Paillard with Tomato Salad

    Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Almond Crusted Chicken Paillard with Tomato Salad

    Fresh and simple, this 5-ingredient almond-crusted chicken breasts with tomato salad is a fast and easy weeknight meal and is also elegant enough for entertaining. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY
  • homemade chicken tenders

    Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Sweet & Sour Scratch Chicken Strips

    Little (and big!) kids will love these homemade chicken tenders with sweet and sour sauce. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Flavor-Pounded Chicken Breasts

    Pep up boneless, skinless chicken breasts with sage, rosemary, garlic and lemon zest. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY
  • Donal Skehan cooks up a chicken schnitzel and caesar salad

    Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Chicken Schnitzel with Little Gem and Pea Caesar Salad

    Get a meal on the table quickly with these fast and delicious chicken cutlets paired with a creative take on Caesar salad. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Crispy Chicken with Honey Sauce

    For this crowd-pleasing crispy chicken dish, flavor thin breaded chicken breasts with Dijon mustard and tarragon. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Chicken Chopped Salad in Butter Lettuce Cups

    "I love chopped salads — you get so many great tastes in one bite," says star chef Giada De Laurentiis. Get the recipe here.

     

    Amy Neunsinger

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Applebee's-Style Make-Ahead Asian Chicken Salad

    This crispy Asian chicken salad, inspired by Applebee's Asian chicken salad, is a great dinner or make-ahead lunch. Get the recipe here.

     

    Casey Barber

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

    Combine shredded chicken breasts with hot sauce, cream cheese, sour cream, shredded cheddar and blue cheese for a warm and delicious game day dip. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Chicken Peperonata

    Colorful bell peppers become a hearty sauce in this quick and healthy chicken dinner. Get the recipe here.

     

    Debbie Koenig

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Make-Ahead Stuffed Chicken Tortillas

    This easy make-ahead stuffed chicken tortillas recipe is inspired by a popular Cheesecake Factory dish. Get the recipe here.

     

    Casey Barber

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Pesto-Glazed Chicken Breasts with Spaghetti

    “I love the way pesto gets a bit toasty in the oven and how good it tastes mixed with the juices from chicken in spaghetti,” says star chef Curtis Stone. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY
  • Homemade version of Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich, recipe from Alejandra Ramos

    Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Chick-fil-A-Style Chicken Sandwich

    This popular restaurant-inspired dish is an irresistible homemade version of Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

    Here's one of the easiest and most portable ways to bring that Buffalo flavor to your party — a throw-together flatbread that guests will go crazy over. Get the recipe here.

     

    Casey Barber

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Grilled Pineapple Chicken Breasts

    Grilling soy sauce and ginger marinated chicken breasts on planks of pineapple imparts a sweet flavor you're going to love in this delicious six-ingredient grilled chicken dish. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY
  • Giada De Laurentiis cooks a one-skillet chicken stew

    Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Chicken Stew

    Giada De Laurentiis serves up a one-skillet chicken stew that is a hearty and satisfying weeknight meal. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Cheesecake Factory-Style Bang-Bang Chicken and Shrimp

    The Cheesecake Factory's Bang-Bang Chicken and Shrimp might be a splurge at the restaurant, but it's a steal when you make it at home. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Chicken Parmesan

    Fried crispy then layered in tomato sauce and gooey melted mozzarella cheese, this classic chicken parm is irresistible. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Baked Southwestern Egg Rolls with Avocado-Ranch Dip

    These make-ahead Southwestern egg rolls inspired by the longtime favorite served up at Chili's restaurants are easy to assemble — we promise! Get this recipe here.

     

    Casey Barber

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Easy Ginger-Sesame Grilled Chicken Breasts

    This simple grilled chicken marinade packs a lot of flavor for so few ingredients. Get the recipe here.

     

    Grace Parisi

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    5-Ingredient Lemon-Rosemary Grilled Chicken Breasts

    Because sometimes we all just need a little crispy chicken skin, switch things up with bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts. Get the recipe here.

     

    Grace Parisi

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Chicken Pesto Spaghetti Pie

    Who says spaghetti pie can't be elegant? Grab chicken cutlets and a jar of pesto to make this easy toss-together pie. Leftovers never looked so good. Get the recipe here.

     

    Casey Barber

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Shake Shack-Style Chick'n Shack Sandwich

    Make a mouthwatering version of Shake Shack's crunchy, tangy fried Chick'n Shack sandwich at home. Get the recipe here.

     

    Casey Barber

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Thai Flavor-Pounded Chicken Breasts

    Make Thai-style chicken breasts with five ingredients: lime zest, ginger, cilantro, cardamom and fish sauce. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Quinoa, Feta and Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

    Packed with protein, this 4-ingredient main is a fast, easy and healthy weeknight dish. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Indian Flavor-Pounded Chicken

    Make Indian-style chicken breasts with the easy addition of cumin, turmeric, onion powder and ground coriander. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Chicken Fajitas

    "This is a great meal for a taco night when you just want to stay at home!" Siri Daly says. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Sriracha Chicken-Stuffed Pita Sandwiches

    Stuffed with spicy Sriracha chicken, avocado, pepper jack and mango chutney, these colorful, Asian-inspired pita sandwiches will hold up to the heat and travel well for a picnic. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY
  • Joy Bauer's "buffalo chicken"

    Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Low-Calorie Buffalo Wing Kebabs with Avocado Ranch Dip

    Spicy chicken and veggie kebabs have all the flavor of classic chicken wings...but only 255 calories per serving. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    Roast Chicken Breasts with Roasted Red Pepper-Walnut Sauce (Muhummara)

    Jazz up roast chicken breasts with a delicious and healthy red pepper and walnut sauce. Get the recipe here.

     

    Matt Armendariz

  • Chicken Breast Recipes

    of

    5-Ingredient Chicken Breasts with Basil Butter

    Cook crispy skin-on chicken breasts in a cast-iron skillet with a quick and easy butter that's flavored with fresh basil. Get the recipe here.

     

    TODAY

Hoda Kotb's Mom's 5-Ingredient Pesto Chicken

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

5-Ingredient Pesto Chicken by Hoda Kotb's Mom

Play Video - 0:40

5-Ingredient Pesto Chicken by Hoda Kotb's Mom

Play Video - 0:40

Hoda Kotb's mother Sami livens up chicken breasts in under 30 minutes with fresh pesto, sliced tomato and gooey melted cheese.

20-Minute Creamy Chicken Fricassee with Peas and Asparagus
Michael Lomanaco makes a creamy one-pan chicken with peas and asparagus
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Elevate ordinary chicken breasts into an elegant and easy one-skillet supper with a few vegetables, a touch of crème fraîche and a handful of fresh herbs.

Garlic-and-Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts with Chimichurri Sauce
Garlic-and-Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts with Chimichurri Sauce
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

These juicy chicken breasts will become your new go-to thanks to a simple mixture of herbs, chiles and garlic that does double duty as a marinade and sauce (using half to marinate and the other half to serve on the side). When thinly pounded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts cook so quickly that the flavor and color of the marinade remain vibrant and bright.

Healthier Cajun Chicken Pasta
Healthier Cajun chicken pasta recipe
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

It's easy to see why Cajun chicken pasta keeps popping up on fast-casual restaurant menus nationwide. Even picky eaters agree that the combination of spicy chicken and creamy sauce (not to mention mountains of irresistible noodles!) is across-the-board appealing. Check out this healthier version of the dish.

Almond Crusted Chicken Paillard with Tomato Salad
Donatella Arpaia's Almond Crusted Chicken Paillard with Tomato Salad
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

Fresh and simple, this 5-ingredient almond-crusted chicken breasts with tomato salad is a fast and easy weeknight meal and is also elegant enough for entertaining.

Sweet & Sour Scratch Chicken Strips

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Easy chicken fingers recipe to fuel your kids for school

Play Video - 2:23

Easy chicken fingers recipe to fuel your kids for school

Play Video - 2:23

Little (and big!) kids will love these homemade chicken tenders with sweet and sour sauce.

Flavor-Pounded Chicken Breasts
TODAY Show: Marco-Canora cooks up 90-second chicken on TODAY -- February 9, 2015.
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Pep up boneless, skinless chicken breasts with sage, rosemary, garlic and lemon zest.

Chicken Schnitzel with Little Gem and Pea Caesar Salad
Donal Skehan cooks up a chicken schnitzel and caesar salad
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
2
Get the recipe

Get a meal on the table quickly with these fast and delicious chicken cutlets paired with a creative take on Caesar salad.

Crispy Chicken with Honey Sauce
Crispy chicken with honey sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

For this crowd-pleasing crispy chicken dish, flavor thin breaded chicken breasts with Dijon mustard and tarragon.

Chicken Chopped Salad in Butter Lettuce Cups
Chicken Chopped Salad in Butter Lettuce Cups
Amy Neunsinger
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

"I love chopped salads — you get so many great tastes in one bite," says star chef Giada De Laurentiis. "This recipe is my twist on a traditional chicken chopped salad. Instead of mixing in the lettuce, I use it as a wrap for the salad, which—like every good chopped salad—is studded with so many yummy flavors: chunks of chicken, creamy avocado, salty feta, crunchy fennel, peppery arugula, and bits of sun-dried tomatoes and briny olives. If packing this up to go, keep the salad and lettuce separate so the lettuce leaves don't wilt."

Applebee's-Style Make-Ahead Asian Chicken Salad
Asian chicken salad recipe inspired by Applebee's Oriental Chicken Salad
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This crispy Asian chicken salad, inspired by Applebee's Asian chicken salad, is a great dinner or make-ahead lunch.

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

Combine shredded chicken breasts with, Frank's Red Hot sauce, cream cheese, sour cream, shredded cheddar and blue cheese for a warm and delicious game day dip.

Chicken Peperonata
Chicken Peperonata
Debbie Koenig / Debbie Koenig
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Colorful bell peppers become a hearty sauce in this quick and healthy chicken dinner.

Make-Ahead Stuffed Chicken Tortillas
Make-Ahead Stuffed Chicken Tortillas inspired by the Cheesecake Factory
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This easy make-ahead stuffed chicken tortillas recipe is inspired by a popular Cheesecake Factory dish.

Pesto-Glazed Chicken Breasts with Spaghetti

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make pesto-glazed chicken breasts in 20 minutes, the Curtis Stone way

Play Video - 3:42

Make pesto-glazed chicken breasts in 20 minutes, the Curtis Stone way

Play Video - 3:42

"Pesto has gone from a simple, uncooked pasta sauce in the Italian province of Liguria to a worldwide phenomenon," says star chef Curtis Stone. It is so easy to make — just whiz it in a food processor. Here, it's a topping for chicken breasts. I love the way pesto gets a bit toasty in the oven and how good it tastes mixed with the juices from chicken in spaghetti.

Chick-fil-A-Style Chicken Sandwich
Homemade version of Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwich, recipe from Alejandra Ramos
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This popular restaurant-inspired dish is an irresistible homemade version of Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo chicken flatbread
Casey Barber / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Ever since wings were invented, it seems like we've been trying to find new ways to get our wing fix without actually, you know, FRYING wings in the kitchen. Here's one of the easiest and most portable ways to bring that Buffalo flavor to your party — a throw-together flatbread that guests will go crazy over.

Grilled Pineapple Chicken Breasts
Grill chicken on pineapple
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Grilling soy sauce and ginger marinated chicken breasts on planks of pineapple imparts a sweet flavor you're going to love in this delicious 6-ingredient grilled chicken dish.

Chicken Stew
Giada De Laurentiis cooks a one-skillet chicken stew
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

Giada De Laurentiis serves up a one-skillet chicken stew that is a hearty and satisfying weeknight meal.

Cheesecake Factory-Style Bang-Bang Chicken and Shrimp
Make-Ahead Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp inspired by the Cheesecake Factory
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

The Cheesecake Factory's Bang-Bang Chicken and Shrimp might be a splurge at the restaurant, but it's a steal when you make it at home.

Chicken Parmesan
Laura Vitale makes chicken parmesan.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

Fried crispy then layered in tomato sauce and gooey melted mozzarella cheese, this classic chicken parm is irresistible.

Baked Southwestern Egg Rolls with Avocado-Ranch Dip
Southwestern Egg Rolls Inspired by Chili's
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

These make-ahead Southwestern egg rolls inspired by the longtime favorite served up at Chili's restaurants are easy to assemble — we promise! They replace the usual heavy flour tortillas with light and simple egg roll wrappers, and because they're baked instead of deep-fried, they're healthier and less indulgent than the restaurant splurge.

Easy Ginger-Sesame Grilled Chicken Breasts
5-Ingredient Ginger-Sesame Grilled Chicken Breasts
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

This simple grilled chicken marinade packs a lot of flavor for so few ingredients. It's perfectly suited for boneless, skinless breasts, but can also be used with legs and thighs. Just make a few gashes in the meat and rub with the marinade.

5-Ingredient Lemon-Rosemary Grilled Chicken Breasts
5-Ingredient Lemon-Rosemary Grilled Chicken Breasts
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Because sometimes, we all just need a little crispy chicken skin, switch things up with bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts.

Chicken Pesto Spaghetti Pie
Chicken Pesto Spaghetti Pie
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6 to 8
Get the recipe

Who says spaghetti pie can't be elegant? Grab chicken cutlets and a jar of pesto to make this easy toss-together pie. Leftovers never looked so good.

Shake Shack-Style Chick'n Shack Sandwich
Shake Shack Chick'n Shack Sandwich
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Make a mouthwatering version of Shake Shack's crunchy, tangy fried Chick'n Shack sandwich at home. It's just as tender and juicy, but a little healthier than the deep-fried Shack original.

Thai Flavor-Pounded Chicken Breasts
TODAY Show: Marco-Canora cooks up 90-second chicken on TODAY -- February 9, 2015.
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Make Thai-style chicken breasts with five ingredients: lime zest, ginger, cilantro, cardamom and fish sauce.

Quinoa, Feta and Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Casey Barber / iVillage/TODAY

Packed with protein, this 4-ingredient main is a fast, easy and healthy weeknight dish.

Indian Flavor-Pounded Chicken
TODAY Show: Marco-Canora cooks up 90-second chicken on TODAY -- February 9, 2015.
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Make Indian-style chicken breasts with the easy addition of cumin, turmeric, onion powder and ground coriander.

Chicken Fajitas

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Chicken fajitas, queso dip: Siri Daly shows how to make it just like Chili's

Play Video - 3:59

Chicken fajitas, queso dip: Siri Daly shows how to make it just like Chili's

Play Video - 3:59

Serve up Siri Daly's version of Chili's-style chicken fajitas. "This is a great meal for a taco night when you just want to stay at home!" she says.

Sriracha Chicken-Stuffed Pita Sandwiches
Chef Ryan Scott makes Sriracha chicken-stuffed pita sandwiches that are perfect for summer picnicking
Patty Lee / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Stuffed with spicy Sriracha chicken, avocado, pepper jack and mango chutney, these colorful, Asian-inspired pita sandwiches will hold up to the heat and travel well.

Low-Calorie Buffalo Wing Kebabs with Avocado Ranch Dip
Joy Bauer's "buffalo chicken"
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Spicy chicken and veggie kebabs have all the flavor of classic chicken wings...but only 255 calories.

Roast Chicken Breasts with Roasted Red Pepper-Walnut Sauce (Muhummara)
Matt Armendariz
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Jazz up roast chicken breasts with a delicious and healthy red pepper and walnut sauce.

5-Ingredient Chicken Breast with Basil Butter

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make 5-ingredient chicken breast with grilled sweet potatoes

Play Video - 2:39

Make 5-ingredient chicken breast with grilled sweet potatoes

Play Video - 2:39

Cook crispy skin-on chicken breasts in a cast-iron skillet with a quick and easy butter that's flavored with fresh basil.

RELATED

More: Food Dinner Chicken

TOP