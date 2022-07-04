IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Woman paralyzed in motorcycle crash on turning trauma into hope

05:10

Jesi Stracham's life changed forever after she was paralyzed in a motorcycle accident. She speaks to Karen Swensen about how she turned her trauma into her motivation, becoming a certified adaptive crossfit instructor and creating an app with workouts that are wheelchair accessible.July 4, 2022

