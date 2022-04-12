IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

  • Try this new twist on chicken Milanese with ricotta cheese

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    Willie Geist dishes on spending the day with Ina Garten

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    This pecan bundt cake is perfect for Easter dessert

    04:27

  • You’re asked out to dinner. Should you have to split the bill?

    04:10

  • Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak

    02:30

  • Milk Bar's Christina Tosi makes cookie bars for Hoda and Jenna

    05:13

  • Joy Bauer makes a veggie-packed frittata that’s perfect for spring

    03:39

  • See some of the best products found in awards show swag bags

    04:34

  • Yuck or Yum? Hoda and Jenna try bacon-infused ale, sour pickle beer, more

    02:11

  • Impress Easter guests with this carrot marshmallow crackle cake

    04:34

  • Paula Patton gets roasted on social media for her fried chicken recipe

    01:29

  • What to eat before, during and after a workout

    05:33

  • Chef Eric Ripert shows how to cook the perfect salmon

    05:01

  • Middle Eastern dishes made modern: Boureka, braised butter beans

    05:08

  • Make gnocchi with mushrooms at home with this delicious recipe

    06:13

  • Priyanka Naik recreates a fast food favorite with a spicy vegan taco recipe

    07:24

  • Elena Besser makes hearty eggplant Parmesan sandwiches on crispy garlic bread

    09:45

  • Kevin Curry whips up gluten-free noodles in a spicy peanut sauce

    08:01

  • Up your meatless meal game with 3 hearty plant-based recipes | TODAY Table

    24:57

  • How to buy good wine on a budget

    05:36

TODAY

Willie Geist dishes on spending the day with Ina Garten

02:44

Willie Geist got to spend the day with Ina Garten for her show “Be My Guest.” Geist looks back on the special day, revealing what Garten made to eat and the questions she asked him during an interview.April 12, 2022

  • Try this new twist on chicken Milanese with ricotta cheese

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    Willie Geist dishes on spending the day with Ina Garten

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    This pecan bundt cake is perfect for Easter dessert

    04:27

  • You’re asked out to dinner. Should you have to split the bill?

    04:10

  • Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak

    02:30

  • Milk Bar's Christina Tosi makes cookie bars for Hoda and Jenna

    05:13

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All