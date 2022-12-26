IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See the families behind America’s iconic foods on 'Family Style with Al Roker'

  • Ghetto Gastro in NYC spreads love of cooking and community

    03:58

  • See rare access of Notre Dame reconstruction 3 years after fire

    02:30

  • Meet the man firing the cannons during Tampa Bay football games

    04:30

  • Daughter hides in package to surprise her mom for Christmas

    00:52

  • Legendary golfer Kathy Whitworth dies at 83

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    Some retailers change their return policies — here’s what to know

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Royals pay tribute to queen’s legacy during Christmas season

    02:22

  • Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M — its sixth-largest ever

    00:26

  • Chinese warplanes, ships cross unofficial boundary in Taiwan Strait

    00:25

  • 140 migrants dropped off near Kamala Harris’ house

    00:32

  • Russia ready for talks to end war in Ukraine, state TV reports

    02:20

  • Power station attacks on Christmas leave 17,000 without power

    00:29

  • North Korea launches 5 drones into South Korea

    02:32

  • Warmer temperatures expected after holiday storm

    01:14

  • Holiday travel troubles persist as airlines try to play catch-up

    02:36

  • Holiday winter storm batters US, leaving nearly 50 dead

    02:33

  • What to expect in politics in 2023: Immigration, economy, Ukraine

    04:41

  • Looking back on President Biden’s wins and losses in 2022

    02:26

  • Royal family celebrates first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth

    00:27

  • Pope condemns war in Ukraine during annual Christmas message

    00:23

TODAY

Some retailers change their return policies — here’s what to know

03:35

After the rush to get presents under the Christmas tree, an estimated $135 billion worth of products will be returned this holiday season. In response to the increase from last year, some retailers are changing their return policies. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on what to know before sending items back.Dec. 26, 2022

  • Ghetto Gastro in NYC spreads love of cooking and community

    03:58

  • See rare access of Notre Dame reconstruction 3 years after fire

    02:30

  • Meet the man firing the cannons during Tampa Bay football games

    04:30

  • Daughter hides in package to surprise her mom for Christmas

    00:52

  • Legendary golfer Kathy Whitworth dies at 83

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    Some retailers change their return policies — here’s what to know

    03:35

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All