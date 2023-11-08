Watch: Bear swipes family’s $45 Taco Bell order from their porch
00:51
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Court clerk responds to Alex Murdaugh's claims of jury tampering
02:13
Toddler confused by swaddled sister: ‘She doesn’t have any arms’
00:55
The 3 pandas at the National Zoo are heading back to China today
03:29
Ivanka Trump to testify in civil fraud trial: What to expect
01:37
Rep. Rashida Tlaib censured over Israel-Hamas war remarks
00:34
Biden asks Netanyahu for a pause in fighting with Hamas
02:03
Will Tuesday’s election night impact the 2024 election?
04:11
Why hasn’t Trump attended any of the GOP debates?
02:26
Democrats celebrate series of wins in Tuesday’s election night
02:31
How to unlock and use hidden features in your smartphone
05:47
Chip and Joanna Gaines reflect on relationship, business success
06:01
How to know when you need a lawyer — and how to pick one
04:46
How Netflix saved iconic Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood
03:41
How Jenna and Barbara honored their ‘Ganny’ with new book
05:07
Watch: Teen with special needs makes thrilling buzzer beater shot
00:46
WeWork files for Chapter 11 amid glut of empty office spaces
00:30
Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate
03:40
The king’s speech: Charles presides over opening of Parliament
01:58
What to know about ‘silent reflux’ this holiday season
03:46
Copied
Copied
Silent reflux, a lesser-known type of acid reflux that people might not even realize they have, could be aggravated by the foods and drinks consumed during the holiday season. Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY with tips for alleviating the symptoms and what could happen if left untreated.Nov. 8, 2023
UP NEXT
Watch: Bear swipes family’s $45 Taco Bell order from their porch
00:51
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Court clerk responds to Alex Murdaugh's claims of jury tampering
02:13
Toddler confused by swaddled sister: ‘She doesn’t have any arms’
00:55
The 3 pandas at the National Zoo are heading back to China today
03:29
Ivanka Trump to testify in civil fraud trial: What to expect
01:37
Rep. Rashida Tlaib censured over Israel-Hamas war remarks
00:34
Biden asks Netanyahu for a pause in fighting with Hamas
02:03
Will Tuesday’s election night impact the 2024 election?
04:11
Why hasn’t Trump attended any of the GOP debates?
02:26
Democrats celebrate series of wins in Tuesday’s election night
02:31
How to unlock and use hidden features in your smartphone
05:47
Chip and Joanna Gaines reflect on relationship, business success
06:01
How to know when you need a lawyer — and how to pick one
04:46
How Netflix saved iconic Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood
03:41
How Jenna and Barbara honored their ‘Ganny’ with new book
05:07
Watch: Teen with special needs makes thrilling buzzer beater shot
00:46
WeWork files for Chapter 11 amid glut of empty office spaces
00:30
Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate
03:40
The king’s speech: Charles presides over opening of Parliament