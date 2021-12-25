IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Citi Music Series

Watch Kristin Chenoweth perform ‘Merry Christmas, Darling’

03:23

This Christmas Day, legendary entertainer Kristin Chenoweth shares a performance of “Merry Christmas, Darling,” a track off her holiday album, “Happiness is… Christmas!”Dec. 25, 2021

