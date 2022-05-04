IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Walker Hayes performs ‘Craig’ live on TODAY

    Cast of ‘Company’ performs title song of Broadway hit on TODAY

  • See the cast of ‘Six’ perform a medley from their Broadway hit

  • Broadway star Shoshana Bean performs ‘Maybe It Starts With Me’

  • See Chris Janson perform ‘Keys To The Country’ live on TODAY

  • Train performs ‘AM Gold’ on TODAY, talks ‘throwback’ album

  • TikTok stars Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear perform ‘Burn For You’

  • Camila Cabello performs 'Boys Don’t Cry' live for the first time

  • Camila Cabello performs ‘Psychofreak’ live on TODAY

  • Watch Camila Cabello perform ‘Bam Bam’ live on the TODAY plaza

  • See Thomas Rhett perform 'Crash and Burn' live on TODAY

  • Thomas Rhett performs 'What’s Your Country Song' live on TODAY

  • Watch Thomas Rhett perform 'Church Boots' live on TODAY

  • See Thomas Rhett perform ‘Look What God Gave Her’ live on TODAY

  • Thomas Rhett performs 'Slow Down Summer' live on TODAY

  • New Orleans local band, The Soul Rebels, perform on TODAY

  • Watch OneRepublic perform new single, ‘West Coast’

  • Brittney Spencer performs ‘Sober and Skinny,’ talks country music stardom

  • TikTok star Samara Joy performs ‘Stardust’ on TODAY

  • Reba McEntire talks about finding love during the pandemic

Citi Music Series

Walker Hayes performs ‘Craig’ live on TODAY

As the Citi Music Series continues, country star Walker Hayes stops by Studio 1A to perform his 2017 hit “Craig,” a song about the man who helped him change his life. Craig Allen Cooper, the man who the song was named after, watches along in the studio and becomes overcome with emotion.May 4, 2022

