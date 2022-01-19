Volcanic eruption near Tonga more powerful than nuclear bomb
Scientists say the explosive force of the recent volcanic eruption near Tonga was likely the loudest event on the planet in the past 100 years. It was reportedly 600-times as powerful as the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II and could be heard in Alaska.Jan. 19, 2022
