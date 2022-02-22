IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

US women's soccer reaches $24M equal pay settlement

02:18

After years of unprecedented success on the global stage, demands to close a pay gap have been met in an historic agreement. Players of the U.S. women’s soccer team say the federation will pay $22 million to the athletes plus another $2 million for post-career goals and charitable efforts, as long as the team’s contract is ratified. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Feb. 22, 2022

