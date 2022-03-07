IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024 13:01 A closer look at AG William Barr’s time in the Trump administration 01:26 Truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates expected back around DC 00:21 More schools lift mask mandates 02:05 Wildfires in Florida put 1,000 homes under evacuation orders 00:14 Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner 00:25 2 intruders storm Joint Base Andrews, triggering lockdown 00:24 Gas tops $4 a gallon as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues 01:56 Exodus from Ukraine is fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII 03:00
Now Playing
US troops near Ukraine train with NATO allies 01:58
UP NEXT
As Russian forces edge nearer to Kyiv, attacks on civilians grow more brutal 02:42 Justice Stephen Breyer becomes internet meme after Biden's State of the Union 03:59 Remembering the civil rights pioneer who paved way for Black college students 02:43 Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos 03:38 The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis 05:07 Devastating Iowa tornadoes kill 2 children 01:22 What happens if Biden bans Russian gas and oil imports? 01:49 Pressure will build in West to implement no fly zone, analyst says 02:33 Temporary cease-fire declared again in Ukrainian city 02:41 Chef Jose Andres is leading the charge to help feed Ukrainian refugees 02:36 US troops near Ukraine train with NATO allies 01:58
The Pentagon has deployed around 12,000 troops near Ukraine in countries that are members of NATO. Some American troops are training in Latvia alongside allies and practicing battlefield scenarios. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for TODAY.
March 7, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024 13:01 A closer look at AG William Barr’s time in the Trump administration 01:26 Truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates expected back around DC 00:21 More schools lift mask mandates 02:05 Wildfires in Florida put 1,000 homes under evacuation orders 00:14 Russia detains WNBA star Brittney Griner 00:25