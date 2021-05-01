US to restrict travel to and from India amid overwhelming COVID-19 infection rate

US to restrict travel to and from India amid overwhelming COVID-19 infection rate03:16
The health care system in India is collapsing amid an overwhelming spike in COVID-19 cases, with officials reporting more than 3,500 deaths and 400,000 new infections within the last 24 hours. Starting Tuesday, flights will be restricted for travelers between India and the United States, in an effort to keep the main COVID-19 variant in India from spreading to the U.S. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Weekend TODAY.