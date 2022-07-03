IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Burgers, hot dogs, oh my! Cook up the ultimate BBQ with TODAY All Day’s BBQ Bash Marathon

  • Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano

    08:06

  • Willie Geist gets Minionized for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:49

  • Dog interrupts big soccer match with urgent need for belly-rubs

    03:00

  • Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, Medal of Honor recipient, dies age 98

    02:31

  • Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

    03:37

  • How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strain

    04:41
  • Now Playing

    Ukraine official: Luhansk could fall to Russia in matter of days

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo resigns from city council

    00:34

  • Bodycam footage to be released in Ohio shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:04

  • Biden spends July 4 at Camp David after difficult week

    02:20

  • Fourth of July celebrations plagued with travel troubles, stormy weather

    02:23

  • Jon Favreau on new series ‘Prehistoric Planet’, creating Baby Yoda

    08:34

  • What legal protections could be next?

    04:02

  • How psychiatrist ‘Dr. Anonymous’ impacted the fight for gay rights

    03:42

  • Clela Rorex, clerk who granted gay marriage licenses, dies at 78

    02:05

  • Manager fired after mistakenly selling gas for 69 cents a gallon

    05:18

  • Birthday girl celebrates in Hawaii with Sunday Mug!

    01:05

  • Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

    02:01

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit as world leaders react to abortion ruling

    03:22

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Pro-life movement’ never changed public opinion

    04:05

TODAY

Ukraine official: Luhansk could fall to Russia in matter of days

00:38

Russia appears poised to capture one of the last strongholds in eastern Ukraine. An advisor to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says it could be just a matter of days before the city in Luhansk falls.July 3, 2022

‘Everyone was beaten’: Ukrainians held captive by Russia recover from physical, emotional scars

  • UP NEXT

    Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano

    08:06

  • Willie Geist gets Minionized for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:49

  • Dog interrupts big soccer match with urgent need for belly-rubs

    03:00

  • Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, Medal of Honor recipient, dies age 98

    02:31

  • Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

    03:37

  • How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strain

    04:41

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All