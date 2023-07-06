IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads app debuts with 10 million users

Mark Zuckerberg’s new app Threads, a direct competitor to Twitter, has launched with more than 10 million users signing up in just the first few hours. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.July 6, 2023

Meta's new app Threads won't let you delete your account without deleting your Instagram too

