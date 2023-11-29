Rescued Thai cave survivor shares update 5 years later

Explosion at Ohio auto shop kills 3 people, injures 1
It’s been five years since the miraculous cave rescue of a young soccer team in Thailand and one of those young men is now living a new life in the United States with his second chance at life. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY.Nov. 29, 2023
