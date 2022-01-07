Tennis star Novak Djokovic in immigration detention
00:34
Share this -
copied
Novak Djokovic will spend the weekend in an immigration detention center as his lawyers fight Australia’s decision to remove him from the country over his vaccination status. Australian officials canceled his visa after he failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements.Jan. 7, 2022
UP NEXT
Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution
06:36
How to drive safely during the winter storm season
02:24
How to play Wordle, the new game that’s taking the internet by storm
02:20
Watch: Wyoming state trooper narrowly avoids collision on icy highway