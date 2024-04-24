Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to allow teachers to be armed
State lawmakers in Tennessee passed a hotly contested bill that would allow teachers to be armed in school. If Gov. Bill Lee signs the bill, Tennessee teachers will be allowed to carry guns when approved by school officials as long as the teachers meet certain requirements. NBC’s Priya Sridhar reports for TODAY.April 24, 2024
