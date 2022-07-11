IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow — here's everything to know and deals to shop now

    7 creative toys and activities the whole family can enjoy outside

    Where can shoppers find the best deals this Prime Day?

  • Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more

  • Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more

  • Bobbie’s Best: 5 products that will save your summer

  • Try these hot new takes on 90s fashion trends

  • Tanya Taylor on starting her own brand, coloring outside the lines

  • Show your patriotic spirit with these products made in the USA

  • How to get smooth summer skin, from head to toe

  • Fourth of July sales: Take advantage of these major discounts

  • Score these major discounts for the July 4th holiday

  • Rekindle the romance with your partner with these cute date ideas

  • The ultimate ‘it-list’ for summer accessories: Bucket hat, bags, more

  • 5 easy DIY party decorations to make at home for a backyard BBQ

  • Try these eye-catching wedding guest styles that fit any dress code

  • Why you should start holiday shopping now to get ahead of inflation

  • Beauty products to keep your skin cool and refreshed this summer

  • TODAY bestsellers for June: Cooling blanket, mister, beach tent

7 creative toys and activities the whole family can enjoy outside

Toy Portfolio’s Stephanie Oppenheim stops by TODAY to share the top seven toys and activities that the whole family can enjoy all summer long. Some of her favorites include an LED badminton set for playing after the sun goes down and inflatable ride-on hop’n go unicorns!July 11, 2022

From science projects to Legos, 18 outdoor and rainy day toys for a fun-filled summer

    7 creative toys and activities the whole family can enjoy outside

    Where can shoppers find the best deals this Prime Day?

  • Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more

  • Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more

