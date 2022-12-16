IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop last-minute gifts in style, home and beyond, starting at $8

  • Now Playing

    Here are the shipping deadlines for the 2022 holiday season

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Go from office to office party with these makeup looks

    04:29

  • Check off your holiday wish list with the best mail-order foods

    04:22

  • It’s not too late! Shop these last-minute gifts for the holidays

    04:11

  • 10 essentials for your winter wardrobe refresh

    04:41

  • Affordable holiday gifts for $30: Cashmere gloves, Wordle game

    04:05

  • Presents for all the helpers in your life

    04:55

  • On a budget? These holiday gifts are all under $25

    05:42

  • Bobbie’s Bests for less: Eye shadow, leave-in conditioner, more

    05:45

  • How to be the best gift-giver, party guest and holiday host

    04:48

  • Holiday gifts ideas for everyone from family to colleagues

    04:10

  • Prepare your skin for the winter weather with this checklist

    04:51

  • Bestselling winter essentials to stay warm while still looking cute

    03:54

  • Bobbie’s Bests: 5 beauty products to gift this holiday season

    05:06

  • Charlotte Tilbury shows how to do incredible 5-minute makeup

    04:55

  • Shop these hot holiday deals online or in person

    04:29

  • Jill Martin rounds up exclusive deals for your holiday shopping

    10:53

  • Get discounts up to 65% on great gifts for the holiday season

    03:30

  • Holiday deals: Katharine McPhee’s jewelry line, heated mug, more

    04:41

  • Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

    03:39

TODAY

Here are the shipping deadlines for the 2022 holiday season

02:43

The final countdown to Christmas has begun — and millions of shoppers are still looking for the perfect present. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY on what you need to know about shipping gifts for the holidays as deadlines near.Dec. 16, 2022

Mark your calendars! The 2022 holiday shipping deadlines you should know

  • Now Playing

    Here are the shipping deadlines for the 2022 holiday season

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Go from office to office party with these makeup looks

    04:29

  • Check off your holiday wish list with the best mail-order foods

    04:22

  • It’s not too late! Shop these last-minute gifts for the holidays

    04:11

  • 10 essentials for your winter wardrobe refresh

    04:41

  • Affordable holiday gifts for $30: Cashmere gloves, Wordle game

    04:05

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All