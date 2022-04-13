IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie learns to cook easy at-home seafood with Bobby Flay on TODAY All Day

  • Now Playing

    Stephanie Ruhle on imposter syndrome: ‘I used to be miserable’

    06:35
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb shares update on Jenna Bush Hager’s COVID recovery

    00:32

  • Sheinelle Jones’ documentary ‘Stories We Tell’ wins Gracie Award

    01:16

  • Lester Holt, Jackson Daly on 2 years of Nightly News: Kids Edition

    05:45

  • Obama says next generation is ‘more mindful’ of climate change

    06:57

  • Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness

    03:03

  • How to control spending and save money on food, gas, vacations

    02:18

  • San Francisco Giants’ Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history

    00:30

  • Sherri Papini admits to faking 2016 kidnapping in plea deal

    02:41

  • Dolphin attacks trainer during Miami Seaquarium performance

    00:27

  • Los Angeles hotel fire stuns traffic along 101 freeway

    00:22

  • Texas tornado leaves path of destruction, 12 people hospitalized

    02:52

  • Biden waives summer ethanol ban in bid to drive down gas prices

    02:17

  • Is the NYC subway safe? Mayor Eric Adams addresses challenges

    05:51

  • Biden calls Russian atrocities towards Ukraine a ‘genocide’

    02:16

  • Manhunt intensifies for gunman in Brooklyn subway attack

    02:47

  • Last-minute spring break deals on travel, flights and hotels

    05:51

  • How to re-enter the workforce after taking a career break

    04:35

  • Airlines struggle to meet soaring demand amid staffing shortages

    02:38

  • Police officer pulls over driverless car in not-so-routine traffic stop

    00:47

TODAY

Stephanie Ruhle on imposter syndrome: ‘I used to be miserable’

06:35

Filling in for Jenna Bush Hager, NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle opens up with Hoda Kotb about suffering from imposter syndrome and how to put your mind to anything in the workforce as a woman in power. Ruhle shares advice on when it comes to asking for a raise and grinding to get the job done. “I think almost every job is relationships,” Ruhle says.April 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Stephanie Ruhle on imposter syndrome: ‘I used to be miserable’

    06:35
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb shares update on Jenna Bush Hager’s COVID recovery

    00:32

  • Sheinelle Jones’ documentary ‘Stories We Tell’ wins Gracie Award

    01:16

  • Lester Holt, Jackson Daly on 2 years of Nightly News: Kids Edition

    05:45

  • Obama says next generation is ‘more mindful’ of climate change

    06:57

  • Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness

    03:03

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All