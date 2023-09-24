Kane Brown on childhood, changing the look of country music
Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign after bribery indictment
00:40
New Jersey’s indicted Democratic Senator Bob Menendez says he has no plans to resign amid mounting pressure from his own party to step down. Federal prosecutors indicted the senator and his wife on charges they took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.Sept. 24, 2023
