IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop NewBeauty Reader’s Choice Awards winners — from $13

See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan
April 1, 202403:28
  • Now Playing

    See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Your metabolism: How it changes as we age, how to give it a boost

    04:06

  • How to include puppies in your yoga poses

    05:05

  • Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine

    03:09

  • Spring back into fitness with these warm-up exercises

    05:24

  • Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts

    03:55

  • Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

    04:33

  • Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine

    04:44

  • Boost your mood and energy with these 5 quick hit moves

    04:21

  • Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life

    04:16

  • Is it OK to wear makeup while exercising?

    02:31

  • How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness

    02:35

  • Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine

    04:20

  • See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan

    00:55

  • How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs

    04:48

  • Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge

    03:42

  • Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond

    04:24

  • Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge

    04:44

  • How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time

    04:19

  • Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid

    05:18

See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan

03:28

TODAY fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour rolls out April's Start TODAY workout plan that aims to reset minds and boost moods.April 1, 2024

Reset your mindset and reduce stress with this 30-day workout plan

  • Now Playing

    See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Your metabolism: How it changes as we age, how to give it a boost

    04:06

  • How to include puppies in your yoga poses

    05:05

  • Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine

    03:09

  • Spring back into fitness with these warm-up exercises

    05:24

  • Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts

    03:55

  • Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

    04:33

  • Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine

    04:44

  • Boost your mood and energy with these 5 quick hit moves

    04:21

  • Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life

    04:16

  • Is it OK to wear makeup while exercising?

    02:31

  • How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness

    02:35

  • Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine

    04:20

  • See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan

    00:55

  • How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs

    04:48

  • Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge

    03:42

  • Add these foods to your diet for a healthier gut, brain and beyond

    04:24

  • Start TODAY members finish February's balance-themed challenge

    04:44

  • How drumboxing exercises your body and mind at the same time

    04:19

  • Daily supplements and vitamins: Common mistakes to avoid

    05:18

Major storms expected in much of US threatening snow, floods

Demolition crews begin cutting into Baltimore bridge wreckage

Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire

Police seek Chiefs player Rashee Rice in connection with car crash

Caught on camera: Runaway saw blade narrowly misses man

Kate Middleton and family notably absent from Easter services

Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike

Lizzo announces she is quitting the music business

See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan

D'Arcy Carden takes listeners down the 'Wikihole' in new podcast

See Start TODAY’s April 2024 fitness plan

Shop the best of the best in beauty and skin care with these picks

D'Arcy Carden takes listeners down the 'Wikihole' in new podcast

Rudy Mancuso on depicting life with synesthesia in his film ‘Música’

April sales and freebies: Sephora, Ikea, more

Healthy game day and Easter-ready treats for the holiday weekend

Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions

Dev Patel had ‘Pretty Woman’ moment in shopping new film around

Stars of 'Mother Play' on how the story resonates with audiences

Which skincare ingredients should you focus on for your age?

Lizzo announces she is quitting the music business

Weekend Watchlist: ‘Palm Royale,’ ‘STEVE! (martin),’ more

Magician Justin Willman wows Hoda & Jenna with name game

Meet the farmer growing vegetables for her food-desert community

Sheryl Crow on ‘Evolution’ album, raising teens, Olivia Rodrigo

Can you cut a cake with tongs? Hoda and Jenna try!

Jenna says she'd rather her kids learn from books than the internet

Nail polish set, women tote bag and more springtime trends to shop

Shawarma-roasted chicken over turmeric rice: Get the recipe!

Barbara Corcoran talks marriage, ‘SNL,' manifesting, and more

Shop the best of the best in beauty and skin care with these picks

Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions

Shop these kitchen upgrades to make cooking a breeze

Nail polish set, women tote bag and more springtime trends to shop

Get in on springtime trends with these fashion and beauty picks

Shop these top fashion and beauty trends for spring

Shop these must-have fashion staples for spring

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse items that celebrate Latinx cultures

Bestselling essentials for March: Dry shampoo, shoe cleaner, more

Shop these essential items before your next spring trip

Shawarma-roasted chicken over turmeric rice: Get the recipe!

Chef Kwame Onwuachi shares his recipe for Creole-spiced shrimp

Deviled ham and cheese sandwich, apple tart: Get the recipes!

Plan meals like a pro all week with these simple tips

Try this traditional Italian recipe for a meaty and cheesy Easter pie

Spring veggie pasta and creamsicle smoothies: Get the recipes!

Cooking with Cal: Bring home a taste of Italy with this tomato risotto

Which game-day snack is highest in vitamin C?

Try this recipe for a light and fluffy malva pudding with custard

Ashley Lonsdale shares recipe for braised chicken and cabbage