See Golden Globe nominees Kristen Bell, Sandra Oh and more on TODAY

See Golden Globe nominees Kristen Bell, Sandra Oh and more on TODAY05:24
Connie Britton, Rachel Brosnahan and John David Washington are just some of the Golden Globe-nominated stars who visited TODAY to talk about their projects.
What to watch before the Golden Globes02:36
Co-hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh talk Golden Globes prep04:37
Kevin Hart tells Ellen about his family’s holiday ski trip01:06
Golden Globes preview: Inside the 2019 ceremony02:19
Kevin Hart and Ellen have honest conversation about Oscars controversy03:00
Billy Porter on learning about Golden Globe nod for ‘Pose’ role05:11