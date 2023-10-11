Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing
Afghanistan hit by second earthquake in less than a week
Another powerful earthquake shook western Afghanistan just days after one in the same region killed more than 2,000 people. Hundreds of homes that survived the earlier disaster, collapsed from the second quake.Oct. 11, 2023
Afghanistan hit by second earthquake in less than a week
