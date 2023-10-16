IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An expert shares the hottest holiday toys to shop at Target this year — starting at $15

  • Now Playing

    Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    How to stretch your dollar at the grocery store

    03:20

  • CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice

    01:13

  • How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays

    05:33

  • Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California

    02:10

  • Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing

    02:03

  • Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees

    03:20

  • Shop these deals for October's Amazon Prime Day 2023

    04:32

  • Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no winners

    00:42

  • Take control of you money by understanding these financial terms

    03:49

  • Powerball Jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion, 3rd largest of all time

    00:42

  • Amazon, Walmart and more kick off major holiday sales

    03:37

  • Retailers rethink self-checkout kiosks amid growing criticism

    03:03

  • Financial expert debunks myth that money is too complicated

    04:57

  • Mortgage rates for home loans hit 23-year high

    00:24

  • Student loan repayments restart this weekend: What to know

    01:58

  • Powerball Jackpot climbs to $835 million, 4th largest of all time

    00:22

  • Try these tricks to avoid a scary bill as you shop for Halloween

    03:16

  • Insider tips and the latest consumer news | Consumer Confidential

    24:55

  • How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay

    05:44

Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks

05:27

With the cost of groceries nearly 4% more expensive than a year ago, consumers are feeling financial pressure at the check out. Joanie Demer, co-founder of “Krazy Coupon Lady,” joins TODAY to share meal-saving strategies to help you save big, including loyalty programs, meal delivery kits, digital coupons and more.Oct. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    How to stretch your dollar at the grocery store

    03:20

  • CNBC's Sharon Epperson shares text from daughter seeking financial advice

    01:13

  • How to chip away at credit card debt ahead of the holidays

    05:33

  • Winning $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in California

    02:10

  • Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing

    02:03

  • Inside the move to ban hidden junk fees

    03:20

  • Shop these deals for October's Amazon Prime Day 2023

    04:32

  • Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no winners

    00:42

  • Take control of you money by understanding these financial terms

    03:49

  • Powerball Jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion, 3rd largest of all time

    00:42

  • Amazon, Walmart and more kick off major holiday sales

    03:37

  • Retailers rethink self-checkout kiosks amid growing criticism

    03:03

  • Financial expert debunks myth that money is too complicated

    04:57

  • Mortgage rates for home loans hit 23-year high

    00:24

  • Student loan repayments restart this weekend: What to know

    01:58

  • Powerball Jackpot climbs to $835 million, 4th largest of all time

    00:22

  • Try these tricks to avoid a scary bill as you shop for Halloween

    03:16

  • Insider tips and the latest consumer news | Consumer Confidential

    24:55

  • How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay

    05:44

Landlord fatally stabs Palestinian American child in Illinois

270+ Americans return to US after evacuations from Israel

Inside Israel’s ‘enormous and complex’ operation against Hamas

Israel promises airstrikes until Hamas is driven from power

Court reportedly considering plea deal for Joran van der Sloot

Rep. Jim Jordan to face uncertain House speaker vote on Tuesday

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Kristin Sudeikis shares fun dance workouts you can do at home

Gloria Estefan looks back on bus crash, talks new paralysis project

Rachel Maddow talks ‘Prequel’ book, ‘weird year’ heading into 2024

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Kristin Sudeikis shares fun dance workouts you can do at home

Gloria Estefan looks back on bus crash, talks new paralysis project

Rachel Maddow talks ‘Prequel’ book, ‘weird year’ heading into 2024

Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks

Joy Bauer hosts a Super Food Super Quiz with TODAY anchors

How to bring fall inside to make beautiful centerpieces

Light Up MBC: What to know about the cancer-awareness campaign

Ceremonia becomes Sephora’s first Latina-owned haircare brand

Holiday travel: When to book and when to fly to save money

See Hoda & Jenna surprise Kelly Clarkson with a tub of queso

Hoda and Jenna face off in National Dessert Day duel!

Try these DIY Halloween décor ideas to get into spooky season

What is the ‘everything shower’ beauty trend?

Garcelle Beauvais on balancing privacy and reality show cameras

My friend wants to keep adjoining hotel door open. Is that crazy?

Jenna says 4-year-old son Hal doesn't want to move out of his crib

See why David Beckham's tour of his closet is going viral

Mexican-style street corn and mushroom queso: Get the recipes

Nikki Glaser talks comedy tour, Taylor Swift, ‘FBoy Island’

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Joy Bauer hosts a Super Food Super Quiz with TODAY anchors

Pretzel challah bagel dogs and buffalo tater tots: Get these recipes!

Mexican-style street corn and mushroom queso: Get the recipes

Hoda & Jenna enroll in a cheese bootcamp: See how they fare!

Giada De Laurentiis shows how to make an easy layer-free lasagna

Pecan-smoked beer can chicken tacos: Get the recipe!

Try these healthier fall desserts with super food ingredients

Spicy chicken tinga tostada: Get the recipe!

Chile relleno casserole and fried chicken: Get the recipes!