Wealthy oligarchs close to Putin under pressure

Reports of a Russian billionaire's superyacht seized in Germany is the latest example of wealthy oligarchs facing pressure. This comes amid multiple indications that Russian President Vladimir Putin told very few about his plans to invade Ukraine. Meanwhile Putin's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is vowing to continue the attacks. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.March 3, 2022
