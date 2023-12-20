Record number of migrants cross southern border in single day

Cruise ship passengers fuming after Bahamas trip routed to Boston
On Monday, a record 12,000 migrants were apprehended at the border in the single day, with more than 26,000 already in custody. This comes as reactions continue to roll in after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new law allowing state and local authorities to arrest undocumented immigrants. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for TODAY.Dec. 20, 2023
