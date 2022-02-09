Raising an Olympian: Parents reflect on sacrifices and struggles
Anna Hoffman and Dusty Henricksen are soaking in everything in Beijing as the young athletes both make their Olympic debuts. Back home in the U.S., their parents look back on their journeys to the Games and reflect on what it took to raise an Olympian. Jenna Bush Hager reports for TODAY.Feb. 9, 2022
Raising an Olympian: Parents reflect on sacrifices and struggles
