IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Officers had rifles 19 minutes after Uvalde shooting started: report

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Opal Lee on how to honor Juneteenth in a meaningful way

    07:13

  • Meet the sisterhood of rock climbers reaching new heights together

    05:00

  • Orchestra project brings refugees together from across the world

    04:42

  • Former KKK building being transformed into space of healing

    03:51

  • 'Hustle' is now Adam Sandler's top movie on Rotten Tomatoes

    00:42

  • Robert De Niro, Al Pacino reunite for 'The Godfather' anniversary

    00:52

  • New study looks for links between heart health and Alzheimer's

    04:18

  • Apple store employees in Maryland vote to unionize in historic move

    00:18

  • Here's how soon kids under 5 could get the COVID-19 vaccine

    02:22

  • Restaurant bills soar with extra fees added to checks

    03:17

  • FINA bans most transgender women from competing in top events

    02:12

  • President Biden doing 'OK' after falling off his bike

    00:20

  • Most of Yellowstone to reopen within 2 weeks after floods

    00:22

  • Excessive heat warnings in place ahead of start of summer

    01:37

  • Juneteenth celebrations take place from coast to coast

    01:53

  • New details emerge about Americans missing in Ukraine

    01:56

  • 15-year-old killed, 3 wounded at music event in Washington, DC

    00:33

  • What to know about COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids under 5

    03:12

  • Thousands of flights canceled, delayed over holiday weekend

    02:05

TODAY

Officers had rifles 19 minutes after Uvalde shooting started: report

02:25

New details are coming to light on the Uvalde school shooting, including the first images of armed officers inside Robb Elementary School 19 minutes after the gunman stormed in. Meanwhile, family members of the victims demanded answers as the investigation took centerstage at a key hearing. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.June 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Officers had rifles 19 minutes after Uvalde shooting started: report

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Opal Lee on how to honor Juneteenth in a meaningful way

    07:13

  • Meet the sisterhood of rock climbers reaching new heights together

    05:00

  • Orchestra project brings refugees together from across the world

    04:42

  • Former KKK building being transformed into space of healing

    03:51

  • 'Hustle' is now Adam Sandler's top movie on Rotten Tomatoes

    00:42

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All